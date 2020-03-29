North of County Road 466
1. Rio Grande Recreation Area
Air Rifle Range: (1228 Rio Grande Ave.) Site work continues; warning signs advise residents not to enter the construction zone.
2. Spanish Springs
Rialto Theater: (1105 Alonzo Ave.) Interior demolition work continues at this revitalization project.
3. La Plaza Grande North
U.S. Postal Service: (La Grande Boulevard) Interior framing work continues at this new retail mail building.
4. Buffalo Ridge Plaza
Dollar Tree: (3675 Wedgewood Lane) Inspections are pending for electrical and building work above ceiling.
5. Spanish Plaines Plaza
Quest Diagnostics: (1552 Bella Cruz Drive, Suite A) Mechanical and electrical work have passed final inspection.
6. Lake Sumter Landing
The Waterfront Inn: (1105 Lake Shore Drive) The resort hotel is closing to complete renovations to guest rooms it started earlier this year. It will open at a later date with all freshly revitalized guest rooms.
South of County Road 466a
1. Colony Plaza
Aspen Dental: (330 Colony Blvd.) Framing work is underway.
Dunkin Donuts: (340 Colony Blvd.) Framing work is underway.
2. Brownwood
Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood: (2910 Brownwood Blvd.) The remaining tenant buildout work is about to begin at this multispecialty medical center.
Wolfgang Puck Kitchen+Bar: (3003 Brownwood Blvd.) Staff is preparing the restaurant for the public opening.
Brownwood Woodshop: (3601 Buena Vista Blvd.) The multimodal path has been closed to traffic at the construction entrance to this building project. Building construction is scheduled to begin soon.
St. Johns County Courthouse: (3719 Meggison Road ) Interior buildout continues at this retail building.
Fiesta Grande Mexican Grill: (3647 Kiessel Road) Building plans are still being prepared for this new restaurant.
Lofts at Brownwood: (2660 Trillium Ridge) The deco flash waterproofing work is nearly complete on most of the buildings at this age-restricted apartment community.
Trillium Recreation Area: (2660 Trillium Ridge) Electrical second rough-in work is almost finished in the clubhouse.
The Villages Street of Dreams: (3561 Kiessel Road) Lintel-tied beam inspections are continuing at this new design center.
Edward Jones: (2791 Brownwood Blvd.) Tenant buildout plans are being designed for this financial services office.
Technology Solutions Group: (6503 Powell Road) Steel framing work is underway inside the north and south ends of the building for this company that specializes in design, implementation and maintenance of communication networks for small- to mid-sized clients.
Brownwood Bridge: (SR 44 and Buena Vista) Stone wall ramp work continues on both sides of the highway.
3. Southern Area
Magnolia Plaza: (2105 Everglades Lane) The west building footer-and-pier work has started at this neighborhood retail center.
Water Lily Recreation Area: (4710 Marsh Bend Trail) The Villages Recreation and Parks Department is preparing to equip and staff this neighborhood recreation amenity.
The Villages Grown: (7275 State Road 44) Various phases of finish work continue at this privately-owned, large-farm, controlled-agricultural project.
Chitty Chatty Bridge: (SR 44 and Morse Boulevard) Foundation work is underway on both sides of the highway.
Chitty Chatty Recreation Area: (4911 Chitty Chatty Run) The Villages Recreation and Parks Department is preparing to equip and staff this neighborhood recreation amenity in the Villages of Chitty Chatty.
Bradford Recreation Area: (5371 Dray Drive) The swimming pool and pool building rough-in work continues at this neighborhood recreation area south of the Village of Chitty Chatty.
Hawkins Recreation Area: (5807 Hawkins Drive) Footer-and-pier work is underway at this neighborhood recreation amenity south of the Village of Bradford.
Aviary Recreation Center: (5748 Morse Blvd.) All permits have been issued for the main recreation building and all ancillary buildings at this recreation amenity south of the Village of Bradford.
