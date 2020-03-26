North of County Road 466
[MAP NO. 1]
1. Rio Grande Recreation Area
Air Rifle Range: (1228 Rio Grande Ave.) Site work has started; warning signs advise residents not to enter the construction zone.
2. Spanish Springs
Rialto Theater: (1105 Alonzo Ave.) Interior demolition work continues at this revitalization project.
3. La Plaza Grande North
U.S. Postal Service: (La Grande Boulevard) Interior framing work continues at this new retail mail building.
4. Buffalo Ridge Plaza
Dollar Tree: (3675 Wedgewood Lane) Mechanical and plumbing work above ceiling has passed inspection.
5. Spanish Plaines Plaza
Quest Diagnostics: (1552 Bella Cruz Drive, Suite A) Mechanical work is almost finished.
6. Villages of Marion
Chatham Glen Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center: (16605 SE 74th Soulliere Ave.) Staff continues preparations at the skilled nursing facility to accept patients.
South of County Road 466a
[MAP NO. 2]
1. Colony Plaza
Aspen Dental: (330 Colony Blvd.) Electrical second rough-in work continues.
Dunkin Donuts: (340 Colony Blvd.) Electrical second rough-in work continues.
2. Brownwood
Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood: (2910 Brownwood Blvd.) Final punch-list work continues throughout this multispecialty medical center.
Wolfgang Puck Kitchen+Bar: (3003 Brownwood Blvd.) Staff is preparing the restaurant for the public opening.
Brownwood Woodshop: (3601 Buena Vista Blvd.) The multimodal path has been closed to traffic at the construction entrance to this building project. Building construction is scheduled to begin soon.
St. Johns County Courthouse: (3719 Meggison Road ) Interior buildout continues at this retail building.
Fiesta Grande Mexican Grill: (3647 Kiessel Road) Building plans are still being prepared for this new restaurant.
Lofts at Brownwood: (2660 Trillium Ridge) Sprinkler system framing work is nearly finished in Building Nos. 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 at this age-restricted apartment community.
Trillium Recreation Area: (2660 Trillium Ridge) Finish work continues in the clubhouse.
The Villages Street of Dreams: (3561 Kiessel Road) The temporary electric pole has passed inspection at this new design center.
Edward Jones: (2791 Brownwood Blvd.) Tenant buildout plans are being designed for this financial services office.
Technology Solutions Group: (6503 Powell Road) Inspections are underway on the roof sheathing at the south end of the building for this company that specializes in design, implementation and maintenance of communication networks for small- to mid-sized clients.
Brownwood Bridge: (SR 44 and Buena Vista) Stone wall ramp work continues on both sides of the highway.
3. Southern Area
Magnolia Plaza: (2105 Everglades Lane) The west building footer-and-pier work has started at this neighborhood retail center.
Water Lily Recreation Area: (4710 Marsh Bend Trail) The Villages Recreation and Parks Department is preparing to equip and staff this neighborhood recreation amenity.
The Villages Grown: (7275 State Road 44) Various phases of finish work is underway at this privately-owned, large-farm, controlled-agricultural project.
Chitty Chatty Bridge: (SR 44 and Morse Boulevard) Foundation work is underway on both sides of the highway.
Chitty Chatty Recreation Area: (4911 Chitty Chatty Run) The Villages Recreation and Parks Department is preparing to equip and staff this neighborhood recreation amenity in the Villages of Chitty Chatty.
Bradford Recreation Area: (5371 Dray Drive) Footer-and-pier work for the monument sign has passed inspection at this neighborhood recreation area south of the Village of Chitty Chatty.
Hawkins Recreation Area: (5807 Hawkins Drive) The permit has been issued for this neighborhood recreation amenity south of the Village of Bradford.
Aviary Recreation Center: (5748 Morse Blvd.) The permit has been issued for this recreation amenity south of the Village of Bradford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.