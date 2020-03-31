Commercial construction roars forward in Villages

Commercial construction is reshaping the landscape around Brownwood Paddock Square. Just a short walk to the north, work progresses at a fast pace at The Lofts of Brownwood, a 12-acre age-restricted apartment community. Interior and exterior finish work is underway at the two main buildings to the east, while rough-in work continues at the two main buildings to the west. When completed, it will feature 265, one-, two- and three-bedroom units in eight buildings that cover 136,000 square feet. The community includes covered garage parking. Amenities include a dog park, a resort-style pool and deck area and a community building.
Also: Phase III of the Brownwood expansion continues at a brisk pace for five Old Florida-themed buildings. Tenant buildout is the next step at Brownwood Train Station, 2795 Brownwood Blvd., Sebald Saloon, 2750 Brownwood Blvd., and Sandspur Ice Plant, 2763 Brownwood Blvd. All three of those buildings recently received their certificate, of final occupancy. Work continues on two other projects. Interior buildout continues at the St. Johns County Courthouse, 3719 Meggison Road, and lintel-tie beam inspections are continuing at The Villages Street of Dreams, 3561 Kiessel Road, a new design center.
Also: Foundation work started last week on the west retail building at Magnolia Plaza, a neighborhood retail center at the entrance to the Village of Marsh Bend. The Villages recently announced that Publix will anchor this 21-acre, golf cart-accessible neighborhood retail center at Warm Springs Avenue and Marsh Bend Trail. Other tenants will include a Citizens First Bank branch office, The Villages Golf Cars retail store, Salon Jaylee hair and cosmetology, Lunar Nails manicure and pedicure, Safe Ship package and shipping, Willie Jewell’s Old School BBQ and a Heartland Dental clinic.
