Citizens First Bank cuts red tape for small businesses

Hard work over the past two weeks at Citizens First Bank brightened the outlook for 434 small businesses in and around The Villages. The Villages hometown community bank secured for them around
$76.9 million in federal payroll stimulus dollars within one week through the Payroll Protection Program in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act. The stimulus dollars approved though April 13 support more than 7,500 employees who work for those small businesses, said Lindsey Blaise, bank president and CEO.
“We’re just excited for the local small businesses that are going to benefit from this,” she said. “And, I’m extremely proud of my team. It is overwhelming how much we can accomplish in such a short period of time. I’m so fortunate to work side by side with them not only in times like these, but everyday, too.”
What occurred over the past week at Citizens First Bank reflects outstanding leadership, said Alex Sanchez, president and CEO of the Florida Bankers Association.
“Lindsey is a great banker,” he said. “She and her team, and many other bankers throughout the state, have been working around the clock to ensure small businesses have access to the Paycheck Protection Program and the CARES Act signed into law by President Trump and pushed by our state senators, Marco Rubio and former governor Rick Scott. So, we really appreciate Lindsey’s leadership as well as other banks of all sizes.”
Also: Those 434 small businesses are being served by one of the most financially sound community banks in the state, if not the country. BauerFianncial, a leading bank ratings firm, recently awarded The Villages community bank its 22nd consecutive five-star rating for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. It’s the highest rating the firm awards to a bank. A five-star rating is given only to those banks that produce “superior” financial statements. The community bank’s financials attest to why BauerFinancial ranks it among the nation’s top community banks. Total assets grew year-over-year by 9.2% to around $2.46 billion during the fourth quarter, according to the latest data filed with the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council. Quarterly deposits grew year-over-year by 10.8% to around $1.98 billion. The Villages hometown community bank also produced strong underlying financial ratios.
Also: Single-family property values in The Villages metropolitan statistical area took a huge leap upward in February, CoreLogic recently announced in its latest home price index. Not only did the index grow by 6.1%, but it beat Florida’s increase of 3.9%, and the nation’s increase of 4.1%. The sale value of single-family homes also increased during February in The Villages of Sumter County. The median price of a single-family home during February in the Sumter section of The Villages was $279,100, a year-over-year increase of 3.4%, according to data provided by the Sumter County Property
Appraiser’s Office.
Also: Year-over-year documentary stamp taxes in Sumter grew by 45% in March, and by 33% over February’s collections. Doc stamp taxes assessed on mortgages written on Sumter properties also increased year over year by 32%.
Also: The Villages outpaced all U.S. metropolitan markets last year in per capita single-family building permits, according recently released Census Bureau data. Of 2,928 permits issued in 2019, The Villages MSA and Sumter County ranked first with 227 permits per 10,000 residents.
Also: The Villages was America’s top-selling master-planned community in 2019. With a 14% increase in year-over-year sales, The Villages leads the rankings compiled by Bethesda, Maryland-based RCLCO Real Estate Advisors for the seventh consecutive year. The Villages also was No. 1 on the firm’s Best of the Decade list for being in the top 10 in sales in each of the last 10 years. “This master-planned community showed extreme resilience even during the worst of the last recession,” said Gregg Logan, managing director of the firm that has tracked nationwide sales since 1994. “When you look at a master-planned community, there’s a physical plan — roads and houses. But the key thing that makes these communities successful is a lifestyle master plan. The Villages has a strong lifestyle master plan. It’s the clubs and all the activities, and it’s delivered at a competitive price point.”
