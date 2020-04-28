Chatham Glen earns license with no citations

Chatham Glen Healthcare & Rehabilitation is ready to accept residents. State officials have issued the operating license for the 120-bed skilled nursing facility on County Road 42 in The Villages in Marion County, said Terry Russell, managing partner of KR Management LLC, the project’s developer. “We also were approved for Medicaid and Medicare certification,” he said. “Once the paperwork is complete, we’ll begin the process of accepting our first residents. We anticipate that happening (this week). So, we are excited and ready to move forward with the opening of Chatham Glen.”
This is the first nursing and rehabilitation facility to open in The Villages since KR Management opened Buffalo Crossings Healthcare and Rehabilitation in 2017.
At 74,708 square feet, Chatham Glen contains 92 private rooms and 14 semi-private rooms. The facility has four dining rooms, therapy space, an activity room, cafe, beauty salon, barbershop and two exterior courtyards.
Resident health care services range from short-term rehabilitation following illness or hospitalization to long-term and wound care.
Also: Quest Diagnostics recently made a substantial commitment to The Villages. Not only is it opening three general reference medical laboratories, but the New Jersey-based company also recently renewed its lease for the office it opened in 2015 at Grand Traverse Plaza neighborhood retail center at Brownwood. The provider of diagnostic services is nearing completion of the interior buildout of an office at Spanish Plaines Plaza. In March, the company leased space for offices at Southern Trace Plaza and Sarasota Plaza. It also has offices in Oxford, Lady Lake and Summerfield.
Also: The state recently approved plans for a 3,800-square-foot Citizens First Bank branch building at the southwest corner of Magnolia Plaza, a 24-acre neighborhood retail center at Warm Springs Avenue and Marsh Bend Trail. It also includes plans for a 6,000-square-foot retail building just to the north of the bank building. Concrete block walls are on the rise at the east retail building. Framing work for the underground water system is underway at the west retail building. Publix Super Markets plans to build an anchor store at the retail center between the east and west retail buildings. The building permit for the grocery store has been approved.
Also: Some of the work now underway at Magnolia Plaza will become home for several shops and restaurants. Leases signed at the retail center include The Villages Golf Cars retail store, Salon Jaylee hair and cosmetology, Lunar Nails manicure and pedicure, Safe Ship package and shipping, Willie Jewell’s Old School BBQ, Reveille Cafe and Magnolia Plaza Dental, an affiliate of the Heartland Dental network.
Also: Single-family property values in The Villages metropolitan statistical area took a huge leap upward in February, CoreLogic announced in its latest home price index. Not only did the property values rise 6.1%, but the region’s home price index beat Florida’s increase of 3.9%, and the nation’s increase of 4.1%. The sale value of single-family homes also increased during February in The Villages of Sumter County. The median price of a single-family home during February in that section of The Villages was $279,100, a year-over-year increase of 3.4%, according to data provided by the Sumter County Property Appraiser’s Office.
