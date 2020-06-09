Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 89F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.