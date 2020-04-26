All about value

Something remarkable happened over the past 24 months that makes The Villages active adult lifestyle all that more appealing. Home values bubbled to a boil in the The Villages of Lake, Marion and Sumter counties. It’s especially true in Sumter because of home building south of State Road 44, said Sumter County Property Appraiser Joey Hooten. Property values soared like a rocket, he said. “Sumter County is the envy of the state,” Hooten added. “Every conference I go to, the property appraisers in other counties ask about The Villages’ taxable value. It’s because we have sustained growth no matter what the economy throws at us.”
In, Out Quicker
CoreLogic economist Molly Boesel knows what Hooten means.
The Villages metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Sumter but not The Villages in Lake or Marion counties, lost far less value than most everyplace else in Florida, or the country for that matter, from December 2007 to June 2009 during the Great Recession, she said.
Of the three counties, Lake experienced the deepest dive into the recession’s trough with average home prices dropping year over year by about 27% in May 2009, according to CoreLogic, which supports the national S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index. The index is a composite of single-family home price indices for the nine U.S. Census divisions.
Home prices in Marion in February 2009 saw about a 20.6% year-over-year decrease in value.
In comparison, The Villages MSA hit a low point in July 2008, but the year over year decrease was only about 9.1%.
“The Villages hit the trough quicker and came out quicker,” Boesel said.
One Hot Spot
While average year-over-year sales of single-family homes decreased by nominal amounts during 2008 and 2009, they quickly regained momentum during 2010 in just The Villages portion of Sumter, according to sales data available through the Sumter Property Appraiser’s Office.
Home sales averaged $229,491 in 2010, a 1.6% increase over the prior five years in The Villages of Sumter.
Over the next five years, home sales grew by about 28%, averaging $293,641 during 2015 in The Villages of Sumter.
In 2019, home prices increased by about 2% to an average of $307,020 in The Villages of Sumter.
In Lake County, the average single-family home sale in The Villages of Lady Lake and The Villages of Fruitland Park grew by about 44.8% over the five-year period ended in mid-September 2019, according to data provided by the Lake County Property Appraiser’s Office.
Single-family home sales in those two communities averaged $354,960 year-to-date of mid-September, the data showed.
One of those Lake markets stands apart, said Lake County Property Appraiser Carey Baker.
“When I look at other hot spots in Lake County, Lady Lake in particular pops up,” he said. “There’s a lot of home sales in Lady Lake and mostly in The Villages.”
Steady Increases
The strength of The Villages home sale market over the past decade was distinctively noticeable, Baker said.
“In general, for one, The Villages did not suffer the steep depreciation or fall in values to the same extent that others did,” he said. “Yes, we saw in The Villages the number of new homes drop dramatically, but the values held fairly stable, which is remarkable given that the values across the country were collapsing.”
One factor explains why The Villages market maintained its value, Baker said.
“I attribute it to the exceptionally strong appeal of living in The Villages,” he said. “No matter what, when it comes to value, there is a correlation between supply and demand. It is that basic economic truth that has kept values moving in The Villages due to the demand. It was that fundamental truth that helped preserve and stabilize values during the Great Recession.”
That demand, and the impact on home values, will continue as baby boomers retire and seek out the type of quality retirement The Villages offers, Hooten said.
The demand is significant, too, considering around 10,000 Americans turn age 65 every day, according to the latest U.S. Census estimates.
“It’s nothing short of amazing,” Hooten said of the impact of retirement demand on Sumter’s property values. “And it’s all about what’s being offered in The Villages.”
By the end of the recession, The Villages of Marion and other parts of the county regained much of the value lost, said Marion County Property Appraiser Villie Smith.
“We saw a fairly significant decrease in property values during the recession,” he said. “Since that time, we’ve seen a steady increase where sales prices are close to where they were prior to the recession.”
Depending on the property, Smith said, values have increased from 4% to 7% in value.
However, one market category has even outperformed pre-recession values, he said.
“Properties on the golf courses are even higher than back then,” he said.
The Villages of Marion remains one of the county’s strongest markets, Smith said.
“We had 5,500 lots developed there; they were all sold within a three-year period,” he gave as an example.
Low Negative Equity
Economists attribute the national real estate market collapse in the mid-2000s largely to easy access to high-interest subprime mortgages.
Only there was a problem with these loans that were packaged and sold as investments, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, a research group that actually declares when a recession occurs and ends.
Homeowners across the country from 1997 to 2012 fell into the trap of refinancing and cashing out equity with subprime loans that ballooned quickly at high interest rates, according to NBER economists.
“We have been saying that people were using their houses as ATMs,” said CoreLogic economist Boesel.
However, Villagers didn’t follow that trend, she said.
In fact, negative equity — owing more than a home is worth — decreased to just 1.9% in The Villages MSA during the second quarter of 2019, according to CoreLogic data.
“That’s incredibly low,” Boesel said.
In comparison, Florida on average has the highest U.S. negative equity rate at 5.6%, the CoreLogic data showed. The U.S. had a negative equity rate of 3.8%.
Lucky No. 7
One other indicator provides additional insight into the strength of The Villages housing market.
In 2018, Sumter, because of The Villages, had the second-lowest mortgage-to-household income ratio in the state at 17.8%, according to the latest available U.S. Census data. It ranked only behind Collier County at 16.3%.
Most home-loan financiers prefer a ratio of no more than one-third, or 33%, mortgage value to the borrower’s household income, said Lindsey Blaise, president and CEO of Citizens First Bank.
The Census data confirms what a lot of people know about homeowners in The Villages, said Blaise, a member of the Florida Bankers Association board of directors.
“For Sumter County, and The Villages as a whole, a lot of residents move at that state in retirement where they don’t want to carry a lot of debt, or just a little bit of debt,” she said. “At Citizens First, we see a lot of customers who pay completely in cash for their homes.”
However, there is a percentage of retirees who buy a home in The Villages and purchase a short-term bridge loan through The Villages hometown community Bank, Blaise said. They use that loan to purchase a home in The Villages, while they wait to sell their previous home.
The bridge loan also is a common financing tool for Villages residents who move within the community, she said.
“It also is true that we have a lot of Villages residents who like to relocate within the community because they know the value of the home is stable and can sell quickly,” Blaise said. “So, they get a bridge loan while selling their existing home. It’s interesting to note that seven is the highest number of purchases and relocations by one homeowner that I’ve heard.”
It’s almost cliche why residents find so much value in the homes they buy in The Villages, Hooten said.
“People either are moving to something or away from something,” he said, “When it comes to The Villages, they’re leaving the snow and coming to paradise.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.