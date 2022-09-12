Group events on the square return to Lake Sumter Landing

If you’ve ever wanted to try out yoga or hula hoop exercises, The Villages Recreation and Parks Department has you covered.
Now through May, residents can head to Lake Sumter Landing Market Square on the second Tuesday of each month to try a different activity. All events are free and open to Villages residents. “If they’ve never tried something before, and if they’re new to the department and want to see what recreation is about, this is a good event to preview our department and see what we offer,” said Yajaira Perez, recreation supervisor of lifestyle events. Registration is required at any regional recreation complex or online at districtgov.org. Yoga on the Square will kick off the season at 9 a.m. today, with Kathy Martucci making her square debut. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mats. The session will include a traditional warm-up, some standing poses, and a cool-down. “Nothing too strenuous,” Martucci said. Martucci will guide everyone through the poses so the session is fun for all levels. “I have a tendency to be very chatty,” she said. “I give a lot of cues so that it’s easy for beginners to follow.” Martucci, who teaches four different yoga classes throughout the week, has participated in some of the square events. “There’s a nice feeling of community,” said Martucci, of the Village of Chatham. “There’s a great feeling about doing yoga outside. The trees and flowers and the community, it’s really different than being inside.”
