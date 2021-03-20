Getting to know Jim McCraw

Looking back at his 50-year career, Jim McCraw, an icon in the automobile industry, sums up his success with a simple explanation: “Every time the phone rang, good things happened.”
McCraw has conducted more than 3,000 interviews as one of the foremost authorities on the worldwide automobile industry. His ride to the top of the heap as executive editor of Motor Trend Magazine began in the mail room of Chilton’s, the industrial printing giant in his home town of Philadelphia.
“It has been a wonderful ride,” he said. “I’ve had a wonderful succession of opportunities, and that’s been my story.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.