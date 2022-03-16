Tucked away in Fruitland Park is a small school with big ambitions, a place to teach children who may struggle in traditional school environments. Holy Trinity Episcopal School, a mission of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Fruitland Park, supports students in grades 6-12 with learning differences.
"The students that are part of the Holy Trinity family are kids dealing with learning disabilities such as dyslexia, students with ADHD or those on the autism spectrum," said Deb Yee, Village of Dunedin resident and communications team leader for Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. "They had difficulty learning in a traditional public school, or they had to deal with bullying and similar issues from their peers. This school gives them an opportunity to learn and thrive."
Holy Trinity Episcopal School was established in 1996, and its school campus is located next to the main sanctuary. Justin McCallister has been part of the school's staff for six years, serving as its head since 2019. He said HTES finds its students by reaching out to schools across Lake, Sumter and Marion Counties to see if they have children who might thrive in a different environment.
"Every year, we send out letters to guidance counselors across the tri-county area, asking if they know of any students who would benefit from HTES," he said. "We also hear from parents and guardians who learned about us from other schools, neighbors and church members."
Students at HTES are provided with what McCallister calls an "individualized education plan" that best reflects the curriculum found in area middle and high schools. In addition, the school strives to assist each student as an individual learner based on their skills and needs.
"A student with dyslexia may have a different way to learn compared to a child with ADHD," according to McCallister. "Our teachers and tutors do what they can to help the students reach their maximum potential."
Students also are taught what's called the "Holy Trinity Way," a series of core values that include kindness, love, acceptance and understanding.
"HTES is all about promoting a positive and supportive school culture," said Jerry Huetz, a Village of Caroline resident and member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. "The school's curriculum values good citizenship, sound character and scholarly learning and is committed to helping its students achieve."
The 2020-21 school year proved challenging for HTES, as COVID-19 forced McCallister and his staff to modify the way students were taught. For the last five months of the school year, 14 students were learning on campus, while 24 worked from home on their computers.
"It was tough for the kids, as they really love interacting with their classmates and teachers," McCallister noted. "We were also unable to go to the sanctuary for chapel gatherings, and the students were disappointed in that as well."
But HTES made it through the challenging year and, in May, saw three students graduate. The ceremony was an in-person affair attended by family members, staff and members of the church.
For Holy Trinity Episcopal Rector the Rev. Samuel Nsengiyumva, who joined the church in February, the graduation was his first as rector.
"I believe that churches have callings, and they may change over time," he said. "Here at Holy Trinity, there is a special calling, and that is the school. There is so much energy surrounding the school - from students, family members, teachers, staff and parishioners. The school is at the heart of the church's vision."
And the work has paid off. McCallister said he regularly hears from parents who have thanked the school for helping their children achieve and reach milestones.
But it also takes many hands for HTES to succeed. The school has teachers, but to provide the necessary support and guidance for its students, the school also has a dedicated group of tutors who provide reading guidance, social skills and general mentoring for the children.
McCallister said the school hopes to have one tutor for each of its enrolled students and is calling on Villagers and others to sign up for these roles.
"We are looking for qualified tutors with specialized backgrounds to help with the kids," he said. "No teaching experience is necessary, and all tutors will be offered training on the tutoring process."
Tutor candidates do not have to be a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, but they must complete a screening interview, criminal background check, online safe school training and fingerprinting.
For more information, call 913-558-2636 or email jimkelly8143@gmail.com.
"So many of our parishioners have stepped up to help the school through donations, teacher bonuses, scholarships and the like," Nsengiyumva said. "I've learned quickly that here at Holy Trinity, you are never too far from finding someone who wants to help."
Learn more about the school by visiting htepiscopalschool.org.
Senior Writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
