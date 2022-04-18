The Rev. Michael Beck is a pastor of many hats. In addition to serving as co-pastor of Wildwood United Methodist Church and St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Ocala, Beck is director of Fresh Expressions Florida, as well as North Central District cultivator of Fresh Expressions. But what does “Fresh Expressions” mean? To Beck, it is all about bringing church to those unable or unwilling to step foot in a traditional house of worship. “It’s a form of church for our changing culture,” he said. “It was established primarily for the benefit of those who are not yet part of any church.”
Fresh Expressions started in Britain in 2004, eventually coming to the U.S. in 2010. In his role, Beck travels the country and speaks to groups in-person and online about doing church differently.
“Each fresh expression of church is unique, and designed for their particular context,” Beck said. “They can be rural or suburban, in public spaces, aimed at specific groups.”
Beck practices what he preaches. Over the years, Wildwood UMC has held worship events at dog parks, skate parks, restaurants and salons. After taking a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wildwood UMC recently relaunched “Tattoo Church,” which takes place on the last Sunday of each month at an Ocala tattoo parlor.
Beck also launched “Living Room Church,” a house of worship on Facebook that already has 1,500 members.
His latest initiative? A “virtual reality church” that meets online Monday nights.
“We can walk around, hold hands, lay hands on people, all in the virtual realm,” Beck said. “A congregant’s avatar could take Holy Communion. We already have 50 to 60 people all over the world participating in the virtual reality services. There are people from Australia, Africa and Europe among the participants.”
Beck and his wife, Wildwood UMC co-pastor the Rev. Jill Beck, do church differently. And that is OK with Randy Cline, of the Village of DeSoto, who serves as Wildwood UMC’s trustee chair.
“The Becks understand that to reach the community, you have to step out of the sanctuary and bring church to them,” Cline said. “I’ve seen firsthand what the church has done at dog parks, tattoo parlors and restaurants. It’s an incredible sight.”
