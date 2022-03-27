Weather or not, crowd hangs on every shot at Sawgrass 17th

PONTE VEDRA BEACH — A concerned murmur rose from behind the tee as Patrick Reed's ball soared over the water.
The crescendo grew once the ball made it to dry land — but began trickling down a slope back toward the huge pond that separates tee from green at the iconic island 17th that defines TPC Sawgrass.
Fortunately, Reed's ball came to rest in the strip of rough that surrounds the putting surface.
Korean pro K.H. Lee's attempt never had a chance, splashing into the water short of the bulkhead that supports the green. Groans. Then came Francesco Molinari.
The Italian pro's shot found a higher landing spot than Reed's and began its own slow trickle back. The enthusiasm grew louder as Molinari's ball neared the flagstick, stopping just 23 inches away.
At The Players Championship, every shot at No. 17 — good, bad and indifferent — gets a reaction.
"This is the spot every year. The best crowd for sure,” said Tyler Sanders, who drove down from Fernandina Beach near the Florida/Georgia state line. "Everybody goes to the island green.”
That's true even when weather plays havoc with the schedule, which happened with three days of sometimes heavy rain at The Players two weeks ago.
Under dry conditions, fans camp out for hours on the spectator slope behind the tee or wrapping around the left side to watch the PGA Tour's best take on a shot that becomes essentially an all-or-nothing prospect. You find terra firma or you're wet.
That made this year's weather woes a bit disappointing. Between the raindrops, high winds that eventually chased away the clouds and a bitterly cold Sunday, the crowds never materialized to that level.
"It's much different,” offered Raymond Sellers, a St. Augustine resident who attends most years. "The cheers are a lot louder.”
"That's because the adult beverages have been flowing for a while,” noted his wife, Lalania.
But even with all that rain leaving the slope a slippery track in spots, hundreds still came through to catch at least a few groups.
And if you timed it right, you got rewarded. Two groups after the Reed/Lee/Molinari trio, former British Open winner Shane Lowry created a little magic.
Like Reed and Molinari before him, the Irish pro took aim at the slope behind the flag and allowed gravity to do its work. The late Sunday crowd — finally getting to stand in sunshine — only had a few seconds to urge the ball toward the cup before it dropped in.
Rick Hastings, in his 15th year as a marshal at No. 17, noted the noise typically comes in three walls of sound separated by fractions of a second.
"You hear it coming from back behind the green, you hear it coming from the tee area, then you hear it from over there (along the side),” he said.
Lowry's ace was just the 10th recorded at No. 17 in the 40 years The Players has been played at TPC Sawgrass.
Though No. 17 is one of the most recognizable holes in golf, its creation was something of an afterthought.
As architect Pete Dye shaped the Stadium Course from North Florida swampland, he wound up backing himself into a corner as he moved tons of dirt to other holes, with a big chasm between the par-5 16th and par-4 18th.
"I've only got 17 holes out there,” he remarked to wife Alice, a noted player who had her own eye for design.
They went to look at the terrain.
"Why not just make an island green?” Alice famously said.
By the numbers, it's a relatively easy shot for professionals — measuring perhaps 135 yards to the largest green on the course. It's the water, of course, that gets into everyone's heads.
"It's pretty cool to see the guys constantly look up at the flags to check which way the wind's blowing,” said Dan McClaskey, who made the trip from New Philadelphia, Ohio.
After just three balls hit the water on a storm-plagued Thursday and Friday, a whopping 29 splashed down in Saturday's blustery conditions.
"That just had to be just miserable for them,” said Jacksonville's Joe Gibbs, relaxing behind the tee and no relation to the Hall of Fame football coach.
Senior writer Jeff Shain can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5283, or jeff.shain@thevillagesmedia.com.
