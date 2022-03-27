New to Golf School eases anxiety in learning late

There can be an intimidation factor to learning a new sport even when you're young. And it only tends to increase as one ages, growing less carefree and more self-conscious.
For an older aspiring golfer, though, it's hard to imagine any better place to take up the game than Florida's Friendliest Hometown.
A golf community that already manages more than 3.4 million tee times a year is glad to welcome more, with the primary path through the New to Golf School offered by The Villages Golf Academy.
"You can be more comfortable as a new golfer here than anywhere else in the world,” said Trent Reeves, the academy's director of instruction.
"It's amazing that we have so many new golfers moving into a golf community. If you're at any other club in the country, you might be the only new golfer at the club."
Last year, the New to Golf School sent 562 freshly minted golfers out onto the fairways. Available at Palmer Legends Country Club and the Sarasota Golf Practice Center, the curriculum consists of five 90-minute lessons that cover not only swing basics but rules and protocol.
"You can't go too much in depth on it, but it takes you through everything,” Reeves said. "They talk rules, they talk etiquette, they talk about how to get a tee time."
In any given week, the academy offers as many as three New to Golf courses, with morning and afternoon slots, for newcomers to work into their schedules.
Swing instruction covers putting, chipping, bunker play and the full swing, building from short shots to long. That's a departure from the way many people learn the game, heading to the range with borrowed clubs to begin with the full swing.
"You'd never take someone out to a basketball court,” Reeves offered, "and start shooting 3-pointers — then say, 'OK, you've got that mastered, let's go do a layup now.' Every other sport, you teach them from the target backward.”
Recently, a sixth day was added to the curriculum that takes new graduates through the process that eventually gets them to the first tee. Participants will leave their clubs at the bag drop, check in with the starter and play a couple of actual holes.
"You wonder how anyone could ever be intimidated by that,” Reeves said, "but what you don't know, you don't know.”
And it's easy to be self-conscious standing on the first tee with that feeling that every eye is locked on you.
"We need to show a little bit more of the fun aspect,” offered Maria Brooks, one of the academy's nine instructors. "I think a lot of people think it's competitive, and I don't think it has to be."
In The Villages, golf is as much a social activity as a sporting one. Groups get together to enjoy each other's company — and a beverage or light lunch — with comparing scorecards a secondary activity.
"There's less pressure here to compete, to be good, than there is anywhere else,” said Reeves, who came to the academy after 22 years with the Dave Pelz Scoring Game Schools.
And for those who want to get better — well, the academy has an answer for that. For what it's worth, instructors gave 23,920 lessons in 2021.
"We do refresher school, we can do individual lessons, small group lessons, supervised practice sessions,” Reeves said.
