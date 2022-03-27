Nestled in Florida woodlands, junior academy has global scope

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS — In a unique gated community no more than 45 minutes from The Villages, members of golf's next generation attack the future with gusto.
The International Junior Golf Academy has its own golf course, something no other elite junior facility can claim. Each student also has his or her own golf cart, allowing them to zip around freely while honing their games.
"At times it's kind of a nightmare,” Chris Tremblay, IJGA's director of golf operations, said good-naturedly.
If you want a sampling of golf's global reach, though, it's found behind the Bishops Gate gates.
Several of Mexico's top juniors get their training at Bishops Gate. So do Korean teens, seeking a leg up in a system that churns out so much young talent. Joon Jang, currently IJGA's top female, already has membership on the LPGA's developmental Epson Tour and will turn pro this spring.
IJGA's top male, Filip Jakubcik, is from the Czech Republic and headed to the University of Arizona. You'll also find students from Japan, Germany, China, Canada, Taiwan and Myanmar. Plus a few U.S. hopefuls.
All with the goal of a college scholarship. As one drives down Bishops Gate's main road, banners celebrate where IJGA alumni have made their collegiate mark — Pepperdine, Clemson, Purdue, Kansas, Arizona State, plus a host of smaller schools.
John Daly II — better known as "Little John” — is a graduate, getting two years of finishing school before heading to the University of Arkansas. Brady Duval, son of former British Open champion David Duval, is a current student.
"The ultimate for most of them is to go somewhere and play collegiately,” Tremblay said. Students take classes a half-hour away at Montverde Academy.
Several IJGA alumni have earned their tour cards, including the PGA Tour's Morgan Hoffmann and Richy Werenski. A couple have won LPGA majors — I.K. Kim (2017 Women's British Open) and Shanshan Feng (2012 Women's PGA Championship).
"They all have that shared sacrifice in leaving home, shared courage in coming to study in a foreign country,” said IJGA CEO Andrew Summers, who has sunk some $20 million into the Bishops Gate campus.
IJGA's coaching staff now includes Julieta Granada, a former U.S. Girls' Junior champion from Paraguay who claimed the LPGA's first $1 million payday at the 2006 ADT Championship.
The IJGA got its start on Hilton Head Island, S.C., but ran into issues with facilities that would provide adequate access. As Summers sought a second campus, Bishops Gate came onto the radar.
One problem, though: The community, still in its infancy, gave no access to juniors.
"The only way for me to do it was under cover of dark,” said Summers, who purchased 72 undeveloped lots. "That gave me 72 votes. And now I own 40 houses, so I've got about 110 out of 150 votes.”
And juniors now have priority over the course. Resident golfers must sign a waiver acknowledging that status.
Bishops Gate is a unique layout — 10 holes made to play like 18, with larger double greens serving both the front and back nine. Red tees play to red flags on the first nine, then white tees play to white flags. That's accompanied by more than 50,000 square feet of training tee space and 30,000 feet of putting and short-game greens.
