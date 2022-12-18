Churning out champions on Florida’s pitches

As Anderson DaSilva contemplates what he sees as he travels Florida’s highways to survey soccer talent, he’s troubled by an emerging shortage. Not of talent. Of places to nurture it. “I don’t think there’s enough soccer fields in Florida for the amount of players that want to play the game,” said DaSilva, director of The Villages Soccer Club and coach of the USL League Two franchise at the top of the organization’s chart. DaSilva smiles when he says it, but he makes a point. It is a crowded landscape. And at the same time, a great problem for the Sunshine State to have. As soccer’s growth continues to mushroom across the United States, Florida has been one of the primary drivers at all levels — developmentally, professionally and to the international stage, where the state has ties to three members of the U.S. World Cup team that competed in Qatar. Today’s World Cup final between France and Argentina won’t have that distinct Florida connection we’re used to seeing in a Super Bowl or World Series or Daytona 500 or the Masters. But when Team USA finally does seriously contend, rest assured the Sunshine State will play a role. “I think you’re going to see more and more talent coming out of the state of Florida,” said Eric Eichmann, director of coaching at the South Florida Football Academy and part of the 1990 U.S. World Cup team that laid the groundwork for American soccer’s modern era. “It’s a talent-rich state, but I think it’s going to get even better.”
Shaq Moore, a Fort Lauderdale native who also spent time at Bradenton’s IMG Academy, saw action as a substitute in two World Cup games, including the 1-0 triumph over Iran that sent the Stars & Stripes to the knockout rounds.
DeAndre Yedlin, a stalwart at MLS club Inter Miami, also was called on in two U.S. contests. Sean Johnson, a UCF product now with New York City FC, was a reserve goalkeeper. Florida, in fact, has had at least one representative on all but two U.S. World Cup teams in the modern era (1994 and 2002). Four were on the 2014 squad that competed in Brazil — Jozy Altidore (Boca Raton), Alejandro Bedoya (Weston), Graham Zusi (Longwood) and Julian Green (Tampa).
Altidore’s 42 goals in a U.S. uniform, by the way, rank No. 3 all time. “It’s great anytime you see a Floridian on the national team and contributing to our success,” Eichmann said.
That holds even more sway with the U.S. Women’s National Team, where two of the program’s seminal players are products of Florida colleges — Michelle Akers (UCF) and Abby Wambach (Florida). One of those two offensive dynamos was part of every U.S. Women’s World Cup roster from the inaugural edition in 1991 through 2015.
Wambach retired with 184 international goals, tops among any U.S. player and No. 2 on the women’s world career list.
Nor was there any shortage on the reigning champions from the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France. Four had Florida connections, including a trio from the NWSL’s Orlando Pride in Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Cocoa Beach native Ashlyn Harris. Coach Jill Ellis, too, called Miami home for several years until being named president of the San Diego Wave, which placed third in its NWSL debut this summer.
(Ellis, as many Villagers know, still has to come to Florida when she wants to visit her parents. John and Margaret Ellis make their home in the Village of Bonnybrook.) Florida, too, is a frequent choice of U.S. Soccer to host national-team games for both programs, including a key World Cup qualifier last March at Orlando City’s Exploria Stadium.
“That stadium,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said, “is one of the best stadiums in America for getting a crazy atmosphere.”
Ellis and other U.S. coaches have used Florida for training camps before major tournaments. Lakewood Ranch, just east of Bradenton and Sarasota, is a frequent site where U.S. national youth squads gather.
“I think it speaks a lot about where you are as a state and to the importance of soccer in this area,” said Jill Ellis. “It’s huge.”
The Florida influence is even stronger when checking the rosters of U.S. national teams just below the senior level. Five dot the men’s U23 team, including Orlando City homegrowns Benji Michel and Andres Perea and Inter Miami’s Drake Callender, a finalist for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year this season.
Seven were on the U20 men’s squad that this summer booked a place at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. On the women’s side, the U23 player pool includes a pair of young Pride players and two from three-time NCAA women’s champion Florida State.
“I do look at (the rosters),” said Kai Velmer, president of the Florida Youth Soccer Association, which ranks fourth-largest among all states. “I look at it as we’re doing a good job — and there’s always room to grow.”
Said DaSilva: “Every year Florida is getting better and better. It answers the question when you look at how many players are on the (youth) national teams.”
In the latest breakdown of MLS rosters — embracing players from 82 nations, by the way — Florida’s 15 players rank sixth among all states. California tops the chart with 71, then it’s a steep drop to No. 2 New York (26).
“Talent’s certainly not the issue in South Florida,” said Bruce Dalrymple, Inter Miami’s academy director, who just as easily could be referencing the entire state. “It’s just getting it aligned and vertically integrated, from grassroots to pro.”
U.S. Soccer’s grassroots blueprint even bears Florida DNA. Dr. Tom Fleck, a University of Florida child development specialist, collaborated with John Ellis on a program to let kids develop in a more age- and ability-appropriate manner, including smaller sides and fields.
“What I learned from Dr. Tom is that every time they touch a ball, they make a decision. Every time they touch a ball, they learn motor development,” said Ellis, then running a Virginia soccer academy. “When I started to see this, I said I can redesign (my own program).”
In 1995, the U.S. federation developed the National Youth License for coaches based on their recommendations.
The FYSA has more than 105,000 players on its rolls. Those are just the players registered with clubs, not counting those playing in YMCA league or church leagues or who just play high school soccer in the winter.
“It’s in the everyday fabric of life,” Velmer said. “Soccer is part of the culture.” But as impressive as that 105,000 tally looks, it also can be unwieldy. The FYSA is dotted with more than 200 clubs and leagues, from elite clubs down to some who play more for enjoyment than advancement.
“At last count, we had 27 leagues. That’s a lot of leagues for one state,” noted DaSilva, who also coaches The Villages High School boys’ varsity. “It may be more now. It’s getting hard to keep up.”
Call it another indication of soccer’s booming presence in the state.
Consider that when DaSilva started his coaching journey in 2004 at South Orlando Soccer Club, the club had 75 kids. When he left four years later, the count was 850.
“Florida has always had a rich culture, but it was kind of underground,” said Velmer, who moved to the Tampa area from Germany when he was 10. “Now kids are choosing soccer. It’s a cool thing to do and it’s mainstream.”
And it’s a far cry from what Eichmann experienced growing up in the 1970s in suburban Fort Lauderdale.
“Night and day,” he said. “There was no structure. It was all being built as we were growing up.”
Eichmann, who had shown promise in baseball, was introduced to soccer by a priest at his local parish. Father Concha, as he was known, was Costa Rican and organized little pickup games for neighborhood kids.
“Once I started playing soccer, there was no going back to baseball,” Eichmann said. It also was the heyday of the old North American Soccer League, which experienced boom times after Brazilian icon Pelé shocked the sports world by joining the New York Cosmos in 1975. Before long, other NASL clubs dove hard into the international market.
The Tampa Bay Rowdies won the Soccer Bowl championship in their 1975 debut, with a lineup that included captain Rodney Marsh (England) and a scoring duo of Derek Smethurst (South Africa) and Oscar Fabbiani (Chile).
Further south, the Miami Toros floundered until moving north and becoming the Fort Lauderdale Strikers. Their roster featured German Gerd Muller — the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer for more than three decades — dynamic Nene Cubillas (Peru) and England’s mercurial playmaker George Best.
“It was wonderful, halcyon days of the game,” Strikers defender Ray Hudson, an England native and now analyst for Sirius XM Radio, recalled in a 2019 interview.
“There was only us and the Dolphins. There was no (NHL) Panthers, there was no (NBA) Heat, there was no (MLB) Marlins. That was it, and we benefited by that. We seduced the area into loving the game of soccer.” Consider Eichmann one of those enchanted.
“That was a huge influence on me as a player,” he recalled. “Nene Cubillas was my idol, still I think one of the greatest to ever play the game.”
Eichmann even got to train with the Strikers for half a season in his teens. He eventually landed a scholarship to Clemson, where he remains the Tigers’ all-time assists leader. After college, Eichmann went overseas for a year with West Germany’s Werder Bremen before returning to sign a contract with U.S. Soccer, which had just won host rights to the 1994 World Cup and sought a young core to end a 40-year drought away from the game’s biggest stage.
“It was never thrown in our face, but we felt the pressure,” Eichmann recalled. “We’ve got to qualify, if nothing else, to justify FIFA’s decision to hold the World Cup (on U.S. soil) four years later.”
It went down to the final day, on a steamy afternoon at Trinidad & Tobago. Team USA needed a win to land the final berth; a draw booked T&T its first World Cup trip.
“We turned on our TVs on the morning of the game,” Eichmann recalled, “and at 8 o’clock in the morning, the stadium already had 40,000 in a sea of red.”
Paul Caligiuri looped home a left-footed volley in the 30th minute and 20-year-old goalkeeper Tony Meola — wearing a ballcap and shades to counter a setting sun — kept the shutout as the U.S. went through 1-0.
“To have to hold on to the end was the most exhilarating and excruciating time,” Eichmann said.
The Americans lost all three World Cup games in Italy, but the wheels were in motion. Though Eichmann was one of the final cuts from the 1994 U.S. World Cup roster, that team’s performance — including an upset of powerful Colombia — and the tournament as a whole laid the foundation for Major League Soccer’s launch two years later.
The Tampa Bay Mutiny were a charter member of MLS, with the Miami Fusion added two years later. But after some early financial strain, both teams were dissolved by the league in 2001. It would be another 14 years before Orlando City joined the league. “Once MLS came back,” DaSilva said, “now everybody’s passionate.”
In recent years, MLS has taken a lead role in restructuring the pathway to the professional ranks, which should benefit Florida talent moving forward. With academy programs already in place at most franchises, the league launched MLS Next as a bridge from the academy level to the top flight. The program now has 628 teams representing 137 clubs, including all 29 MLS academies. MLS Next replaced U.S. Soccer’s development academy and national league, which dissolved as a byproduct of the pandemic.
“I didn’t think it could get better than when the Development Academy was created. But the fact that MLS has stepped in and is running it, that’s even better,” said Eichmann, whose Boca Raton-based SFFA sent four teams to this month’s MLS Next Fest in California. Orlando City and Inter Miami also have taken major steps at keeping their area’s top talent at home. Both have established partnerships with clubs in their territory that serve as feeder systems to place the best and brightest in the MLS clubs’ academies. “We’ve worked hard to create our partner club initiative,” said Inter Miami’s Dalrymple. “We have 35 clubs where we share information and hear from them about their successes. “We try to bring players in at the right time that doesn’t affect the community clubs. Too many from one team in the same window would cannibalize that team. You have to be open-minded, have to be respectful.”
SFFA, for one, has sent close to a half-dozen players to Inter Miami’s doorstep.
“All the staff with their academy program has been wonderful to work with,” Eichmann said. “They’ve made it very clear, (players) are going to have that opportunity if they’re good enough. … We support pushing our players to Inter Miami. For us, that’s success.” Both MLS clubs also have invested heavily in expansive training complexes that allow academy prospects to share facilities with players and coaches from the first team. “You never know if Coach (Oscar Pareja) comes down to watch,” said Favian Loyola, an Orlando product and recent addition to Orlando City B in MLS Next. “So you always have to be ready and have that mindset that you could be going up anytime.”
Said Eichmann: “We should be packing the MLS academies. I know not everyone will agree with me, but the best talents should be there.
“But there can only be so many, and that’s where other academies like ours come in. We need to take that kid who’s close but not picked and provide that culture, develop his skills. Some players just bloom late.”
The United Soccer League, headquartered in Tampa, also has launched a youth initiative with the USL Academy, focused on developing players age 15-19. The Villages SC was a charter member.
“I think we are on the right path now,” DaSilva said. “(Players) have options. Not the option, but options. They have Orlando, they have (Inter) Miami, they have Miami FC with the USL Championship, they have the Rowdies (a present-day club reviving the old name) with the USL Championship, now they have a Championship club in Jacksonville.” Florida’s talent pool also has prompted a few of Europe’s biggest names to poke their heads into the market. Italian power Juventus and France’s Paris Saint-Germain have planted academies in the Miami market, while Spain’s FC Barcelona chose Orlando as one of five U.S. locales.
“They know the U.S. is becoming a country of soccer,” DaSilva said, “and they want to put their foot in the door.”
The Villages SC, he added, even has entertained feelers from clubs in Germany, Portugal and France about potentially forming a partnership.
The concept isn’t entirely new. Dutch club Ajax launched a U.S. academy in Orlando in 2002, most notably developing MLS veteran Dax McCarty, now with Nashville SC. When Ajax left the market, England’s Queens Park Rangers stepped in. Tommy Muller, a first-round pick in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft, and former Puerto Rico national team goalkeeper Cody Laurendi came out of that program.
Some question, though, whether the European giants — with far deeper pockets than Orlando City or Inter Miami, who foot all academy development costs — are as interested in developing talent as they are in enhancing the club brand.
“Obviously they see promise,” said the FYSA’s Velmer. “But I think it’s still a wait-and-see approach as to how much of that interest is in players at the end of the day.” Said Eichmann: “We don’t need more clubs coming in to charge our kids more money (to sign up). We need more opportunities to be with pro clubs where it’s just about talent and performance.”
Again, when one thinks about it, it’s not such an awful problem to have to confront. It exists only because the spotlight has turned up on the Sunshine State.
And it figures to only get more focused in coming years, as the sport looks ahead to the 2026 World Cup in which the United States will share host duty with Mexico and Canada. Miami has been chosen as one of 11 U.S. venues, possibly in line for a semifinal or at least quarterfinal.
“We’re fortunate to be where we are,” DaSilva said. “If 1994 was big, now it’s going to make an even bigger impact.”
Said Eichmann: “I tell people we’ve come so far, yet we don’t even have our act together yet. Imagine when we do get our act together.”
Daily Sun staff writer Drew Chaltry contributed to this report. Managing editor Jeff Shain can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5283, or jeff.shain@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.