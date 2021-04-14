Richard and Michelle Rosenbeck have been a frequent sight around Lake Griffin for the past few months. During their four-month sojourn in Florida, all the Vermont couple had to do to stake out their place in the Lake Griffin State Park campground was to help keep it clean for the park’s guests. This exchange of accommodations for volunteer service — or “voluntourism” as some call it — attracts out-of-state visitors to Florida’s state parks while simultaneously supporting upkeep of America’s only National Recreation and Parks Association Gold Medal Award-winning state parks system.
For the Rosenbecks, of White River Junction, Vermont, being campground hosts offers a different way of experiencing and appreciating Florida. While the state has much to appreciate in the way of outdoor recreation — look no further than its 175 state parks, three national parks, three national forests, one of only 11 national scenic trails, two coasts and abundance of inland lakes, rivers and springs — Florida’s nature spots have become havens for tourists and residents seeking socially-distanced and safe activities during the pandemic.
Visit Florida promoted Florida’s outdoor activities in its first pandemic-era marketing campaign, while a TripAdvisor travel forecast issued last year found travelers shifted their vacation preferences to include small cities with beaches and parks. In pre-pandemic years, the most popularly-booked destinations were large cities.
RVing, the Rosenbecks’ travel method of choice, also gained popularity as people saw camping as a more socially-distant alternative to hotels.
“We’re pretty much self-
contained,” Michelle said. “All we have to stop for is gas.”
The Rosenbecks were in the middle of a four-month stay at Lake Griffin as of early February. They spend the first part of their day assisting in whatever cleanup and maintenance work is needed, typically cleaning bathrooms and vacated campsites, as well as picking up trash.
The second part of the day is spent exploring Florida. They’ve seen the ins and outs of Lake Griffin, where park visitors can paddle the Dead River Marsh out to Lake Griffin by canoe or kayak to see alligators, birds and turtles, or walk along an unspoiled nature trail leading to one of Florida’s oldest and tallest live oak trees.
Their itinerary included stops at about six state parks, including nearby Silver Springs, and a visit to The Villages Balloon Festival.
The variety of things to see and do within the state’s coastal and inland ecosystems is the main reason why Florida is rich in experiential tourism opportunities involving the outdoors, said Taylor Stein, a professor with the University of Florida’s College of Forest Resources.
“When we study tourists we always assume it’s for experiences — people are going to that attraction for a unique experience,” he said. “They put forth the money for something to happen to them. In Florida, we’re too used to thinking we need to create these settings, when the settings are already there.”
It also helps that Florida’s mild climate allows for outdoor recreation even in the winter months, Stein said.
That’s actually what drew the Rosenbecks to Florida. Their stay in Lake Griffin occurred while average temperatures in their native Vermont reached lows near the 10s and 20s and highs in the 20s and 30s, with frequent chances of snow.
“We wanted to come someplace warmer,” Michelle said.
Parks also provides visitors with an outlet for exercising, according to the Trust For Public Land, a nonprofit dedicated to the protection and preservation of public parks.
The group cited studies from the American Journal of Preventative Medicine that showed creating or improving access to parks increased people’s frequency of physical activity by more than 48%, and that easy access to places to exercise improved aerobic capacity, weight loss, flexibility and energy.
Being outdoors also helps people feel more at peace.
That’s the draw for people who visit Griffin Ranch in Fort McCoy, an agritourism operation where people can stay in cabins on a 30-acre ranch surrounded by ponds, pastures and woods.
People stay at the ranch for its close proximity to outdoor spots like Silver Springs State Park, the Ocala National Forest, the Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway and Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Historic State Park, ranch owner Carl Griffin said.
Going to these places and staying at the ranch evokes a feeling of Old Florida, and experiencing the outdoors can be as adventurous or relaxing as visitors like.
“They want to get out — when they stay at home, they get tired of home,” Griffin said. “They want to see and feel and breathe. Disney is not where they want to be, in the long lines. They want this alternative.”
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.