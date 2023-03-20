At ZooTampa at Lowry Park, school groups arrive early, and they arrive loud.
And they're ready to see manatees.
In the manatee tunnel, a stream of children in school uniforms, backpacks and light-up shoes scream in excitement, racing in as their parents call for them. Some press their faces to the glass, peering at manatees chewing lettuce.
A short distance away, the sound disappears for visitors on a wooden boardwalk. It gives a good view of the concrete pools at the David A. Straz Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center that Maple calls home.
Part of her bobs above the water, the result of a collapsed lung following a boat crash.
ZooTampa is part of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership, which rescues, cares for and eventually releases injured and distressed manatees.
On March 8, Teresa Calleson, Florida manatee recovery lead for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and MRP liaison, said ZooTampa was adding new manatee pools and was one of three open for newly-rescued animals.
Of those, it's the only one the West Coast.
Over the years, staff have treated more than 500 manatees.
"It's definitely a team effort,” said Molly Lippincott, curator of Florida and manatees at ZooTampa and co-chair of the MRP release committee. "We have a good partnership through the MRP where we work together to get the animals rescued, get them here. We work together to get them released.”
On Feb. 2, Maple and her calf, Waffles, were among 23 manatees at ZooTampa. Only one is a permanent resident who can't to return to the wild.
It's the busiest time of the year.
If the state experiences a steady cold, the waters stay cold, which can cause cold stress in manatees. Cold stress occurs when manatees can't find the warmer waters they need to regulate their body temperature.
Signs include skin bleaching, unresolved sores and visible abscesses, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
At the same time, ZooTampa is still caring for animals from the previous year.
When manatees in distress are rescued, they're taken to the closest acute care facility, said Dr. Cynthia Stringfield, senior vice president of animal health, conservation and education at ZooTampa.
Most of the starvation cases are on the East Coast, so ZooTampa sees more cold stress cases and boating injuries. Maple is from Collier County.
The cold really shuts down everything in their body, Stringfield said, and manatees often develop secondary infections.
"So every animal that comes in gets started on antibiotics because they often have immunosuppression and/or a secondary infection, and a lot of times they have wounds on their skin from the cold stress that are infected,” Stringfield said.
A manatee with cold stress also tends to be underweight.
At the rehabilitation center, they're fed lettuce, which is more calorie-rich than their usual diet.
On Feb. 2, the manatees were eating 1,800 pounds of lettuce a day.
"They generally come in really skinny, so we need them to put on weight, and so we're going to feed them more here with us than they would eat in the wild because we want them to go out at a decent weight,” Lippincott said. "Adapting back to the wild is a stressful time, so we want them to have a cushion on so they can have time to find food.”
Manatees start in the facility's acute care pools, which is where Maple and Waffles were. Once they get better, they go to the habitat pool, where visitors can see them through the tunnel. Depending on circumstances, manatees head back to the wild from there.
"Manatees are an incredible species,” Lippincott said. "The things that they handle other species on this planet I don't think could handle it.”
Because of that, manatees are great candidates for rehabilitation.
Maple and Waffles still have some time to go before staff will start discussing the possibility of returning them to the wild.
Although Waffles is healthy, she can't be in the wild without her mother. But the boat crash broke several of Maple's ribs, which punctured her lung. It's one of the more common injuries caused by boats.
The next step for Maple is a chest tap to see if her lung has healed properly. If not, they will continue to care for her and check again in the future.
"She's been out there a long time — she's very skinny,” Lippincott said. "Whether her lung is actually good and functioning, we don't know until we try some taps.”
Despite all this, Maple was still nursing Waffles. While staff is ready to step in if needed, they didn't have to do so.
"She's a good mom,” Lippincott said.
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
