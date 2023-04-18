When it comes to rebuilding humans, Florida is racing to be first. That’s good news for injured athletes who are redefining the future of sports into a world where prosthetics not only can restore athletic skill but enhance it.
“Florida’s advantage is in its spectrum of care and research,” said Stan Patterson, founder of Prosthetic & Orthotic Associates in downtown Orlando and a prosthetist with more than 30 years of experience.
“In other states, you may have one clinic and one prosthetist or surgeon that does prosthetics and orthotics for both upper- and lower-extremity patients. Maybe a college is doing some research,” he said. “In Florida, we have multiple top universities doing research and development, and clinics or prosthetists that are specializing.”
As the nation's largest prosthetic-only clinic, POA has garnered acclaim for innovations for lower-extremity amputees since opening in 1999. It has since expanded to locations in Hawaii, California and Louisiana.
"Our facilities, especially in Orlando, are a bit different from others because about 40% to 50% of our patients are either from out-of-state or out-of-country," he said.
Ukrainian and Israeli soldiers have come to POA to be fitted for prosthetics that would get them back on the battlefield. And three of the 17 Boston Marathon bombing survivors who lost limbs have been patients, including Rebekah Gregory.
"When you first walk in the door of POA, you see why it's such a sought-after place," said Gregory, who moved from Texas to Florida to be closer to the clinic. "It's extremely open, and you meet people from all walks of life and who have various degrees of amputations and their challenges. We see each other, we talk to each other and we encourage each other, which is big. The care is the best I've received."
POA’s Orlando facility includes a rehabilitation and training area for amputees and a kids’ area with a rock-climbing wall, gymnastic mats, amputee-adapted scooters and a chest of limb-different toys.
The clinic has worked with patients as young as six months old. POA also casts, molds and builds prosthetics for patients – and other facilities — in its expansive lab and workshop area. It also has a cryotherapy chamber, a gym area with multiple weightlifting and exercise machines, and even three resident border collies (Simba, Kaia and Dana) that act as therapy dogs.
"We want our patients to get past those mental and emotional hurdles too," said Karen Hughes, an amputee who lost her leg at age 13 to cancer, was treated at POA and now works as its patient advocate director.
POA has earned 10 patents in prosthetics — including one for a new prosthetic foot, another for an alternative prosthetic socket system.
Another device helps people who are completely paralyzed at the ankle to walk again.
"With all my treatments and my prosthetics, I was walking on a cane after three months and walking unassisted at six months," said recipient Tanner Arbuthnot, who spent almost seven years in a wheelchair after losing his leg in a motorcycle accident.
"I even was able to participate in an event where I walked over 37,000 steps and stood for over 16 hours in four days. I walked the entire week at work, then played golf the next day."
POA treated approximately 1,000 patients in 2022, and is exploring new treatments such as infrared sauna therapy either later this year or early 2024.
