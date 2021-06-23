Lady Lake, FL (32159)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.