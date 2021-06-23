Getting a gift for Dad this year is slated to take off like a rocket. According to the National Retail Federation, an anticipated total of $20.1 billion will be spent on Dad this year — a record high, up from the $17.1 billion expected in 2020. They will spend an individual average of $174.10 this year, a jump from the estimated $148.58 in 2020. In 2020, a greeting card was the top gift, followed by clothing and a special outing. This year, those three items are expected to repeat as the top purchases.
“Americans are looking forward to celebrating their fathers, husbands and sons this Father’s Day,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a news release. “With our nation now making significant strides toward recovery and reopening, retailers are prepared to help customers safely find items they want and need to make this year’s holiday celebration extra meaningful.”
Here are some Villages residents talking about their favorite Father’s Day gifts.
Irv Butler
Butler found one Father’s Day to be extra special.
His son, Ken, was on active duty in the Navy as a hospital corpsman. He emailed Irv, telling him the ship was stopping in Honolulu, so Irv and his wife, Jean, decided to head over to meet him.
It turned out that Irv and Jean were able to stay aboard the USS Pearl Harbor for seven days and eight nights as it headed from Hawaii to California.
“I really got to experience some of his life,” said Irv, of the Village of Glenbrook. “It was one of the most memorable experiences with my son.”
When his children were younger, they used to give Irv some of their homemade greeting cards for Father’s Day. As adults living everywhere from Seattle to Vermont to England, they make it a point to give Irv a call to wish him a happy Father’s Day.
Frank Means Jr.
During the 1970s, Frank Means Jr. and his brothers — along with a little assistance from their mom — got their father, Frank Means Sr., a shaving cream warmer.
“I thought it was a cool gadget,” Frank Jr. said. “My dad used it. He played along. They don’t even make those anymore. That was popular for a minute.”
It turns out that Frank Sr.’s birthday lands right around Father’s Day, so the family tended to get him gifts for Father’s Day instead of his birthday; the same with Frank Jr.’s mother, whose birthday was close to Mother’s Day.
“I’d pick out a card (for Frank Sr.) and write some extra sentiment, some positive, encouraging words,” said Frank Jr., of the Village of Collier. “We’ll take him out to dinner, but he’ll wind up taking us out. He’ll pick up the check. He’s a great buyer of meals.”
Ed Moran
Last year, Ed Moran’s son, Bob, gave him a cooler he could take out on the golf course with him.
“That was nice,” said Ed, of the Village Tierra Del Sol.
For the past three years, Ed and Bob are part of a golf foursome that goes out every week to play. The teams rotate each week, but it’s always two against two.
Ed said he doesn’t try any trash-talking with his son while out on the fairway.
“That’s not necessary,” Ed said, laughing. “We’re not talking Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. We go out and enjoy each other’s company.”
Staff Writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
