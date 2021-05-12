The pandemic has brought many challenges to families, with one of the biggest being unable to see each other in person when living in two separate households. Before vaccines were widely distributed, travel was not recommended and families had to find new ways of staying in touch. For more than a year many people have been interacting with their families virtually, keeping in touch with each other through screens and speakers.
Family Ritual
Beverly and Dave Spangler, of the Village of DeSoto, are no strangers to virtual family time. The Spanglers use an Amazon Echo Show for video-calling.
The Spanglers’ daughter, Erica Mulrooney, has another Echo Show at her house in North Carolina and Beverly said they call to speak with their 2-year-old twin grandsons, Joseph and Isaac, at least once a week on the screen.
Beverly and Dave both take extreme precautions when they go outside.
“We didn’t want to risk them flying down for visits or us going to see them” Beverly said. “So we’ve had to see them grow up through the screen for the last year.”
Mulrooney said she loves their ritual of calling each other, which they try to do at least once a week.
“The boys get so excited when they see their grandparents on the screen,” Mulrooney said. “They recognize my parents’ faces and voices, and I know that makes my parents super-happy, too.”
Beverly was thrilled to recently be able to visit
in person.
“I just got back from watching the boys myself for two weeks,” Beverly said. “It felt unbelievably incredible to hug them instead of just blow kisses through a screen.”
Connecting Through Media
Carolyn Uhas Graf also experiences watching her son grow up through a screen, but in a very different capacity.
“My son hosts a competition show on Netflix called “Blown Away,’” she said. “But he’s been doing things on television and YouTube for years.”
Graf said she is grateful for technology and the ability to see her son from afar, and she said they call and video chat when they have time.
“I’m so thankful to have the technology to talk to him when I miss him,” she said. “It’s made the distance and the pandemic just a little bit easier. As a mom you always worry about your babies, no matter how old they get.”
