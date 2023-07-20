Endangered Species Act marks 50 years of success

The Endangered Species Act became law 50 years ago, and since then almost 300 once-dwindling species have bounced back from the brink of extinction.
Former President Richard Nixon signed off on the act in 1973, paving the way for animals like the American alligator and humpback whale to thrive once again. However, there is still more work to be done, as 1,300 species across the country still are on the endangered list. ••Renee Bodine, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said recovery efforts have the same focus for nearly every species.
“All of it goes back to habitat,” she said. “If their habitat is overgrown, or there are invasive species, they won’t last.”
The Endangered Species Act established protections for fish, wildlife and plants that are threatened and endangered, such as making it illegal to hunt, hurt or kill protected species; prohibiting their import and export; and requiring federal agencies to protect the land and water critical to their survival.
In the last 10 years alone, 23 species were saved from extinction and removed from the list, including Florida’s famous gentle giant the manatee. It was downlisted from endangered to the threatened category in 2017, but has faced a host of challenges to stay that way since, such as boating crashes.
Despite no longer being on the Endangered Species List, recovered species still receive protection from laws that ensure their continued safety and survival.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced in February that the wood stork is ready to be downlisted to the threatened category. Bodine said habitat restoration was key, but the species also took matters into its own hands.
Previously, wood storks made their nests in wetlands like the Everglades, but now they raise their young in coastal salt marshes, old flooded rice fields, floodplain forest wetlands and human-created wetlands.
“They rebounded in part because they adapted,” Bodine said. “They learned how to live in different habitats instead of just one type.”
Other animals are not as quick to adapt and require human intervention to expand their numbers.
Alligators were almost hunted into extinction in the 1950s and 1960s, according to the Endangered Species Coalition. But once they made it to the ESA list, their habitat was protected and hunting was prohibited, prompting what the coalition called a dramatic comeback. They were removed from the list in 1987.
Commercial whaling forced humpback whales into the endangered category in the 1960s, according to the coalition. They were federally protected under the Endangered Species Conservation Act in 1970, even before the ESA came to be. Worldwide, the population bounced back enough to get them off the endangered list last year, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The eastern indigo snake was added to the Endangered Species Act in 1978, making it one of the first species to become protected. Tony Brady, deputy project leader at the Welaka National Fish Hatchery in Putnam County, helps oversee the captive breeding program of the reptile.
“It’s unique to have a chance to work with endangered species,” he said. “It really makes us feel like the work that we do matters. Keeping this species alive brings meaning to the job.”
The docile eastern indigo snake, listed as threatened, is the largest non-venomous North American snake, growing up to 9 feet long. In April, conservation specialists released 19 indigo snakes into the Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve in Bristol, Florida. Brady said 126 snakes have been released since the program started six years ago.
At the fish hatchery, they also help other species with critical population numbers, Brady said.
“It’s something I’m passionate about,” he said. “I think all of us here are passionate.”
Locals can help endangered species’ populations grow through small but helpful steps. One way is putting the right things in your garden.
Alycyn Culbertson, leader of The Villages Butterfly Gardens Club, said planting flowers that are beautiful as well as beneficial is a step in the right direction.
“Hibiscus or bird of paradise are good for our eyes, but are not great nectar sources,” said Culbertson, of the Village of DeLuna. “As long as a plant has a high amount of nectar, it is good for pollinators.”
Culbertson said insects like the zebra longwing, Florida’s state butterfly, and monarch butterflies lay eggs on specific plants called host plants.
“I tell people nectar plants bring them to your garden, and host plants keep them in your garden,” she said.
Culbertson plants passion vine, the host plant of the longwing, alongside coral honeysuckle in the same trellis. This way, when the longwing caterpillars eat the host plant, the other plant keeps the space from looking empty.
People should also keep in mind how they can impact animal populations in negative ways.
Gary Babic, president of the Village Birders club, said bird populations suffer because of several factors like loss of habitat and natural predators, but humans also affect their lifespan.
“The most dangerous things is when people start to interact with them, they get less frightened, they attack dogs and get hurt,” he said. “The best thing to do is let the wild animals be wild.”
Babic said it is extraordinary to see birds like the wood stork thriving in the wild and not in a human-run environment like a zoo.
“The wood stork is a very special case,” he said. “Twenty years ago there were not too many left and they’ve proven to be quite adaptable.”
Without the Endangered Species Act, local birders never would encounter species like bald eagles, he said.
In 1963, fewer than 1,000 bald eagles existed in the lower 48 states. The act stopped destruction of their habitat and cracked down on illegal poaching, and also controlled the use of dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane, a synthetic insecticide that poisoned eagles and their food source.
The ESA and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act that was introduced in 1940 helped bald eagle numbers soar enough for them to come off the Endangered Species list in 2007. More than 300,000 now exist in the wild.
“Several years ago they were very difficult to see, and now you can see them in trees and nest on pylons,” Babic said. “People shouldn’t take it for granted whenever they see one.”
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
