Jill Ellis, the daughter of John and Margaret Ellis, of the Village of Bonnybrook, coached the United States women’s national soccer team from 2014 to 2019. She led the Americans to an .875 winning percentage in 132 total matches at the helm, including two World Cup titles, in 2015 and 2019.
Ellis spoke with the Daily Sun about her time with the national team program and her background in the sport.
How did you get your start coaching soccer?
I was an assistant at (the University of) Maryland and then the head coach there went to Virginia, so I was an assistant at Virginia for two seasons and then I was just offered a position to start the program at the University of Illinois. They didn’t have a varsity program there and I thought, “That’s a pretty cool experience, to go in and build something,” so that was my first head coaching job. I think, when you make that decision to leap from being an assistant to head coach, it just feels right, you feel ready and prepared and I was kind of ready to go out on my own.
When did you realize that you were a really good coach?
That’s still a work in progress. I knew I was passionate about it and, from my father, I had a really good education in the game and experience in coaching, so I felt prepared for it. That’s the beauty of going into coaching — you try and do all the work and, at the end of the day, the outcome is unknown until the end of the game. I kind of like that part of it. I like the adrenaline of not really knowing how it’s going to play out. You do all the work to try and be successful on match day but that’s the hook, I think, of coaching, is to be determined. I just loved it. I enjoyed it, I enjoy working with young people and helping them try and work toward their goals and ambitions and it was just an incredibly rewarding experience.
How did you find yourself at the helm of the U.S. Women’s National Team?
The head of U.S. Soccer, he called me and said, “We’d like for you to apply.” And I actually gave him a couple of recommendations and I said, “I’ll definitely go through the process and, at the end of the day, if I’m the person that stands tall, I’d be honored to be your coach.” I went through the interview process and, as I was preparing for that interview, I got even more excited about the opportunity because you start to put your ideas down onto a piece of paper to present and you start to see the vision play out in front of you and, by the end of the time I’d prepared for my presentation, I was like, “Oh, man, I really want this job.” I just felt, obviously, really fortunate. I knew what I was getting into because I’d been an assistant for two Olympics with Peter, who had been the previous coach before the coach that I replaced, so I had some experience with the players, with the level, with the expectations. I didn’t go in blind. I knew exactly what it was that was expected and the demands of the position.
What was the hardest thing about coaching the USWNT?
You’re managing the best players in the world and, with that, there come a lot of decisions you have to make in terms of personnel and tactics. It’s just a lot to put the product on the field. You’ve got a lot behind the scenes and I think, first and foremost, it was making sure I had an incredibly strong staff around me. You can’t, as a head coach, continue to do everything yourself, so I think building my staff was hard but it was definitely a priority for me. Really, coming down to selecting the players and organizing the players and making sure you’re putting a team out that plays to their strengths, because I knew, with the reality of this program and the history of success it had, silver medals are not what this team’s about. It was knowing that the expectations were incredibly high and the margin for error was very, very small. I remember when I was little, my father said to me, “You haven’t been a coach until you’ve been fired,” because the reality of being a coach is you put yourself out there and you try and step in that arena and do the best you can but, ultimately, outcomes generally determine your tenure. It was just kind of going into it with full expectations of being bold in decisions. This team hadn’t won a World Cup in 16 years, so that was really a priority.
Do you have a favorite moment with the women’s national team?
I think the game against France in the World Cup quarterfinals in 2019 was probably my favorite. It was just such a showcase piece, in terms of our sport. It was electric in the stadium, there was so much at stake, so much anticipation for this kind of being the game in women’s soccer. Obviously, we ended up coming out of it on the winning side but just being part of that was such a privilege because it was such a huge moment for our sport in terms of attention and energy, and it was kind of a classic matchup.
You had a front-row seat for the equal pay movement among the USWNT players in 2019. What was it like being in the middle of a pivotal moment in U.S. soccer and watching your players use their platform to spotlight that issue?
I think any time a woman can advocate for herself, it’s an incredibly empowering moment. To see a group of players take their platform and utilize it, whether it’s for social injustice or whether it’s equal pay, looking at an opportunity to shine a light on that particular topic or issue, I think it was tremendous. Obviously, winning a World Cup that year magnified the ability to kind of get the message out and I think this group of players has inspired a lot of other female athletes to set higher demands and not just take what they’re offered but just try to make a change and move the needle, which I think we have to do in every landscape. Whether it’s in a business setting or on a board, I think women need to continue to push to have an equal seat at the table.
