Last year while recreation centers were temporarily closed, Mac Freeman spent every Wednesday morning moving furniture to clear out space in her living room and dining room. That’s when 10 members of her dance group, Hau`oli Hula Halau, came to her house to practice.
“Before it got really hot, we’d do it on the lanai and I’d mark off 6 feet. When it got too hot, I brought it all inside my house,” said Freeman, of the Village of Calumet Grove.
Resident dance groups such as Hau`oli Hula Halau, Sugar ‘n Spice, Rhythm and Soul Urban Line Dance and the Off-Broadway Dancers found ways to continue practicing safely during the pandemic to stay in shape and keep choreography and friendships sharp.
Sandi Bergheimer, leader of Sugar ‘n Spice and Rhythm and Soul Urban Line Dance, had her groups practice outside in recreation center parking lots.
“We spread out socially distanced,” said Bergheimer in an interview last summer. “Some people wear a mask, and if someone isn’t feeling well, they don’t come. After every song, I make sure everyone hydrates.”
Bergheimer wanted to continue practicing for the exercise and to provide a way to get people out and socializing.
“We don’t want to give up our busy lifestyle, but we have to compromise,” Bergheimer said.
Shirley Keith’s group, the Off-Broadway Dancers, held practices in parking lots as well, because the group had a show to rehearse.
“We’ve been fairly fortunate as far as the weather,” Keith said in an interview last year. “Sometimes you worry about rain. But we’ve gotten along fine. The disadvantage is that we can’t wear our tap shoes, so we have to do tap and jazz in our athletic shoes.”
Meanwhile, Freeman taught her group how to keep their movements small so members didn’t get too close to each other. They also spent time watching clips of Hawaiian hula groups.
“We’ve actually been having fun with it,” Freeman said last year.
The hard part was keeping their distance.
“It’s so hard to have these ladies in my house and not scoop them up and hug them,” Freeman said. “But the nicest part is seeing each other and dancing and
laughing together.”
Groups have since resumed rehearsals in recreation centers, where they continue to social-distance and wear masks.
Associate Managing Editor Kristen Fiore can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5270, or kristen.fiore@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.