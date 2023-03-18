Wildcats’ Clemons signs Letter of Intent To play basketball

Caitlynne Clemons, of Wildwood Middle High School, was impressed at how Notre Dame of Maryland University coach Kalin Wynn kept in constant contact with her throughout her injury-interrupted senior season.

 Drew Chaltry, Daily Sun

When an injury sidelined Caitlynne Clemons for the Wildwood Middle High School girls basketball team’s 2022-23 season, she wasn’t sure what her future would hold as far as athletics. Friday, she gained some clarity when she signed a National Letter of Intent to play collegiate ball at Notre Dame of Maryland University.

“I’m super excited,” the WMHS senior said. “The seven years I’ve been playing paid off. I made my mother and father proud and I get to not only play basketball but I get the chance to have a scholarship for my career.”

Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.