The Villages Health is trying to prevent common health risks, and to look at patients’ experiences, through patient-doctor discussion and surveys.
About seven months ago, The Villages Health began an effort to help patients with three issues: fall prevention/balance, urinary incontinence and improving exercise. The hope is their work will help patients stay healthy in areas singled out by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as particular problems.
