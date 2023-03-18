Villagers' Porsche Boxter Still Has Its Showroom Glow

Gale and Kim Neff have the secret to keeping a car in pristine shape.
They have had their 1998 Porsche Boxster for 25 years, and it still looks brand new.
“To keep it in this shape, all you have to do is let it sit in the garage and don’t drive it,” Gale said.
The Neffs are from Charlevoix, Michigan, where the car didn’t get a lot of use.
The Neffs moved to The Villages in 2007, but they were seasonal for 10 years. They are in the Village of Pennecamp.
The Porsche was shipped down to the Villages in 2008 and has around 39,000 miles on it.
