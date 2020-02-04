Village birders lead golf cart field trip

In birders’ backyards, it may be difficult just to find ducks. But those who attended January’s North Shore Birding Festival found 11 different duck species. All they had to do was hop on a golf cart and ride through The Villages. Members of the Village Birders co-sponsored a recent golf-cart birding event at the North Shore Birding Festival hosted by the Orange Audubon Society, the Orlando-area chapter of the National Audubon Society. The festival has field trips, including one to The Villages for the first time. The event helped raise the community’s profile as a birding destination, while also building on Central Florida’s established reputation for exemplary bird-viewing opportunities.
That reputation is helped by the presence of one of the state’s top birding hotspots, or areas with the most unique species sighted.
Just an hour away from The Villages is the Lake Apopka North Shore, the No. 1 birding hotspot in Florida and No. 15 hotspot in the U.S., according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
More than 350 unique species were found and identified there since the 1970s, according to Cornell’s eBird database, which tracks the number of birds and species found in a given area based on birders’ observational data.
“Visitors to the property are surprised by rare bird sightings nearly every year,” said Teresa Monson, spokeswoman with the St. Johns River Water Management District, which owns the land on Lake Apopka North Shore. “During the winter months, more than 150 species regularly use the property, from showy herons and egrets to numerous tiny warblers and flycatchers.”
The Village Birders often visit the area, and have a day trip planned on Feb. 14.
The eBird database also found abundant bird sightings in a few places in The Villages. For example, Hogeye Preserve Pathway ranked as Sumter County’s No. 7 birding hotspot after being open for less than a year.
The ponds at Freedom Pointe ranked No. 2 in the county with 112 species. Lake Sumter was No. 4, with 109.
Hogeye, where birders have observed a cumulative total of 98 species since it opened in April 2019, was where the festival’s golf cart birding journey ended.
“We’ve branched out (the festival) to other areas of Central Florida to introduce other areas, to show there are so many other great places for birding,” Orange Audubon President Deborah Green said, explaining why the field trip was part of this year’s festival.
That day, 18 festival attendees joined six members of the Village Birders in four-person golf carts to traverse the community from north to south to spot unique bird species, said Alice Horst, the Village Birders member who organized the tour.
“Participants were from many areas outside Florida and were quite impressed with The Villages,” said Horst, of the Village of Briar Meadow. “Some said that (The Villages) was their best trip during the North Shore Birding Festival.”
Riding the golf cart allowed for a more leisurely pace than a drive and covered greater ground than walking, said Kathy Rigling, first vice president of the Orange Audubon Society, who went on the tour.
“Being able to travel to these different areas and see all these different varieties, we couldn’t have hiked it in a day,” said Rigling, of Zellwood.
The group spotted 68 unique species, including 11 species of ducks and two great horned owls, Horst said.
It was “a big deal” to have the Village Birders involved with the festival, which is considered one of Central Florida’s top birding festivals because of its wide selection of field trips, she said. The Villages trip was one of 37 offered this year.
Having a large number of people come from out of town to experience birding in Florida and The Villages supported the region’s ecotourism, Rigling said.
But places known for attracting birds will bring in birders, whether locals or visitors, Horst said.
This year, she’s promoted birding in The Villages by organizing and leading a series of Village Birders trips called Meet and Bird.
It was a journey to Hogeye less than two weeks before the festival event that made her think it may become one of the tri-county’s top birding destinations as they find more species.
“Hogeye has been incredible,” Horst said. “We have every duck that’s ever showed up at Merritt Island (National Wildlife Refuge). Right now they have hundreds of sandhill cranes. There’s everything in there.”
And perhaps its tally of future visitors may include 2021 North Shore Birding Festival attendees. Rigling said Orange Audubon’s officers are talking about returning to The Villages — and she wants to go back.
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
