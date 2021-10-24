Valerdi paces Fross & Fross to polo victory

Juan Valerdi can't pinpoint the reason as to why he struggles taking penalty shots.
The Argentinean hailing from Lexington, Kentucky, boasts loads of shot-making talent and controls his ponies better than most, but the freebies have admittedly never seemed to go his way.
That was until Sunday, anyway.
Valerdi trotted up to a ball resting 60 yards away from a defended goal and sliced the go-ahead shot through the posts with 2:49 remaining, lifting Fross & Fross to a 10-8 win over Arden's Fine Jewelers in the Properties of The Villages Cup championship at The Villages Polo Club.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.