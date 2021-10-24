The Modern Gentlemen wow with their vocals

Give The Modern Gentlemen a song by a harmony group, and they can probably sing it, and sing it well.
Brian Brigham, Brandon Brigham, Todd Fournier and Landon Beard showed their versatility on Friday at Savannah Center by molding their voices to the sounds of various harmony groups of the '60s and '70s.
The group, which has been singing together going on 20 years, was recruited by Frankie Valli to perform with him on stages around the world.
"It's truly been so wonderful for us, but no matter where we go, what we love the most still is that sound that we found early on that we get to make together," Beard said to the audience.
