The Community Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

The good luck of the Irish shone down on The Villages Friday, where several events let residents celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in different ways.
Sawgrass Grove saw its first big special event in the late morning with the St. Patrick’s Day Bash. Thousands of Villagers traveled to the Sawgrass Grove area, filling the town center and lining Meggison Road to get a glimpse of the Anheuser-Busch Budweiser Clydesdales.
After the team, including a Clydesdale Dalmatian, finished their route, they stopped at Ezell Recreation to offer photo opportunities to the public. “They are such majestic animals,” said Howard Zenuk, of the Village of Citrus Grove. “After this, we’re headed to Spanish Springs Town Square for more festivities. It’s an all-day party.”
He and his wife Kathy Zenuk said they didn’t expect such a big crowd for the event.
“This has to be the largest event south of 44 so far,” said Ron Bird, of the Village of Citrus Grove. “It was quite exciting to find out they were coming here.”
Tom Zedan, of the Village of Fenney, also felt that it was nice to have a large event down south.
“Sawgrass’ theme is applicable for St. Patrick’s Day, too,” he said.
He sat with fellow Villagers, Dale and Jennifer Jordan and Cheryl Lewis to watch the Clydesdales trot.
“It’s nice being able to just walk over and enjoy,” Cheryl said.
The group said they were looking forward to the entertainment throughout the day.
Sounds of Scotland performed in honor of the Irish holiday starting at noon after the Clydesdales finished their route.
A walking bagpiper also entertained followed by FiddleRat from 5 to 9 p.m.
Green was the theme of the evening with even bartenders donning St. Patrick hats and using face paint to bring more green.
“It’s fantastic,” said Vicki Mackey, of the Village of Deluna. “I’ve never been to an event like this. The majority dressed up for this and that just makes it fun.”
A few hours later, it was Spanish Springs Town Square’s turn to welcome hundreds of people wearing green, whether it was T-shirts with slogans like “Lucky Shirt,” or green hats with shamrocks.
People lined the streets to enjoy the resident golf cart parade sponsored by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
Resident lifestyle clubs decorated their golf carts in all manner of green, as well as leprechauns, shamrocks and the occasional beer mug. Clubs including the Dynamic Dog Club, the Celtic Club, The Villages Cheerleaders, and the African American Club of The Villages could be seen in the parade.
In the Alhambra Rocks area, Duane Ellerbach came decked out as a leprechaun. This was his first appearance in one of the local parades.
He and his wife, Sherry, spent a few hours decorating their golf cart.
“We had it all planned out,” said Duane, of the Village of Hemingway. “It’ll be fun walking around and waving at people. It’s just fun.”
Clown Alley 179 members Ellen “Classi” Gagnon and Jean “Genie Beanie” Bradford were getting their golf cart ready prior to the parade start. Gagnon, who was wearing green in her clown outfit, placed a large teddy bear wearing St. Patrick’s Day attire in the back of the cart.
“This is the highlight of the year,” said Bradford, of the Village of Buttonwood. “We’re waving to all the people. The kids love us.”
“Everybody’s Irish,” said Gagnon, of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona.
As part of the Irish American Club Claddagh Division, Jim and Kathy Gilson’s golf cart employed an inflatable leprechaun that came to life when the cart started up.
“It’s great seeing people having a good time,” said Jim, of the Village of Summerhill.
Mario and Roberta Viniello brought their daughter, Kate Martino, who was visiting from Massachusetts, and their 5-year-old granddaughter, Josie Martino, to the parade. It was the Martinos’ first time seeing the parade, while the Viniellos enjoyed it last year.
Josie danced and twirled around as the parade went by on Alverez Ave near Spanish Springs Lanes. She got everything from Irish and American flags to balloons to green necklaces.
“I loved it,” Josie said. “I liked the puppies.”
The St. Patrick’s Day Festival, presented by The Villages Entertainment, continued the celebration into the evening.
The Byrne Brothers returned to send out Irish music into the air for the audience to enjoy. It featured father Tommy Byrne on guitar; his sons, Luca, 19, on accordion; Finn, 17, on banjo, mandolin and guitar; and Dempsey, 13, on whistle and bodhran, which is a small hand drum.
The band, originally from Ireland and based out of Orlando, has been a fixture of the festival for four years, with one performance at Lake Sumter Landing and the rest being performed at Spanish Springs.
Throughout the night, resident performing groups such as the Sounds of Scotland, The Villages Cheerleaders, the Pacific Paradise Dancers, and the Prime Time Twirlers added the merriment.
Hopefully, by the end of the day, many Irish and non-Irish eyes were smiling at all the fun they enjoyed.
Leah Shewmaker contributed to this story. Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
