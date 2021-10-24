Organizations ramp up for holiday season

With the change of the season, charitable groups grab their shopping bags to prepare for the holiday season.
All year long, Villagers reach into their hearts and wallets to encourage community cheer, but this becomes especially evident during the most giving time of year.
"There are many families struggling so it's nice to help make a difference," said Mary Ann Wilson, co-chairman of the Amigos Sports Club's Adopt-A-Family program. "Each year, we try to help more families than we did the year before. Many find themselves in situations they didn't anticipate, and it's nice to bring the holiday spirit to them."
This year, charitable holiday giving season is starting early. Local groups already are collecting toys, finding sponsors for the Angel Tree programs and working on preparations for holiday meals. Some of these groups include DWOP and Friends, Friends of SoZo Kids, volunteers at Hope Lutheran Church's food pantry and Amigos Sports Club.
"We want to make sure all the families needing a little extra help get what they need," said Anita Dillman, director of Hope Lutheran Church's food pantry, located at its Lake Weir campus in Summerfield.
As the members within these groups work together in a variety of programs meant to help families in need, they also are reaching out to other local nonprofits to get the community involved.
A recent study by Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis showed that total giving is anticipated to rise 4.1% in 2021 and that giving by donations to U.S. charities are predicted to increase by 4.3% for the 2021 holiday season.
Getting A Head Start
Local charitable groups started promoting toy drives in mid-September to stay ahead of last-minute demand.
When Terry Kress, a singer with DWOP and Friends, partnered with Winn-Dixie in Lake Sumter Landing to hold a collection box for bikes and helmets benefiting Col. Phillip C. DeLong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267 Toys for Tots for children in Sumter County.
"We started early to avoid possible shortages of these items later in the year," said Kress. "Although we are requesting donations from the customers who visit the store, I decided to reach out and request support from all of the clubs and groups in which I participate."
Along with the drive, Kress has gotten permission from the store to hold a bicycle parade at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot.
"The goal of the parade is to showcase all the donations collected as they leave the store, across the parking lot and into the truck which will transport them to the Toys for Tots warehouse for additional sorting," she said. "We encourage residents to bring a chair and enjoy entertainment by Billie Thatcher as we celebrate our successful drive. We are so excited to bring both Winn-Dixie and the local community together."
Toys for Tots also is making donations easier with the option to donate money online to purchase toys for the drive. For more information, visit toysfortots.org.
"We know people want to get started early," said Ed Lloyd, a Village of Pine Ridge resident and coordinator of Toys for Tots for Lake and Sumter Counties. "While we haven't set up our donation boxes, residents are able to go online, donate money and let us do the shopping for items most needed."
Bringing Toys To Trees
Toy drives aren't the only way residents are preparing for the holidays. Some local groups, including Friends of SoZo Kids, The Salvation Army of Lake & Sumter Counties, and the Amigos Sports Club, have started registering sponsors to assist families through Angel Tree programs.
"We know children all over the tri-county area need our help," said Maj. Marie Harris, public relations with The Salvation Army of Lake & Sumter Counties. "Without the help of the community, these children may go hungry or may not receive anything for the holidays. We want to help prevent that."
For more information about The Salvation Army and how to help, contact Harris at 352-365-0079, ext. 26761.
Linda Casey, president of Friends of SoZo Kids, has stressed the needs of the children living in the Ocala National Forest.
"The children living in the forest live in poverty, and when we step in, they feel special and like someone outside of their immediate family cares about what happens to them," said the Village of LaBelle resident. "It always makes us feel good to know we can step in and help make a difference. These children are truly amazing and our partnership with Pastor Dave Houck, founder of The Help Agency of the Forest or SoZo Kids, helps us continue touching their lives."
For more information about Friends of SoZo Kids, visit friendsofsozokids.com.
The Amigos Sports Club uses a program similar to the Angel Tree program called Adopt-A-Family.
"With the Adopt-A-Family program, we not only provide toys and clothing to the children in Wildwood schools, but we also help provide food so the family can share a holiday meal," said Wilson, of the Village of Hadley. "This is our 13th year of supporting this program, and we have raised $212,154 over the years, which has benefited 1,340 children from 150 families."
For more information, contact Wilson at 352-353-0465.
Putting Food On The Table
Local food pantries also are stepping up to make sure families are able to celebrate the holidays together.
Hope Lutheran Church and The Wildwood Food Pantry are collecting extra non-perishable foods to create meal bundles.
"Each year, we hand out extra turkeys or ham for our clients who visit us," said Dillman, of the Village of Country Club Hills. "Volunteers at Hope Lutheran Church will get together a few days before the distribution to create the bundles to be handed out. We dress up based on the holiday, and it's a lot of fun."
The food pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday at 10495 SE Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfield.
The Wildwood Food Pantry also is collecting extra items to be distributed to its clients to prepare for the holidays.
"We have a group from the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores that helps purchase food to hand out to clients in addition to their regular scheduled food pickup," said Don Huggins, co-coordinator of the Wildwood Food Pantry and a Village of Glenbrook resident. "Without their help, many families would have to choose between a holiday meal and meals for the week. We are so thankful they have stepped up and added that extra touch to make our residents and those in need feel special."
Senior writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
