Live Oaks Community Church lights beacon, crosses for first time at Woodridge Campus

Live Oaks Community Church reached a milestone in the expansion of its Woodridge Campus Sunday night when the lights were turned on at the Oxford church's new beacon and crosses.
The lighting capped off music and festivities that took place at The Grove, the outdoor gathering area located at the Woodridge Campus, behind Walmart.
"It was a concert and ceremony for our congregation," said Lead Pastor Chris Holck of Live Oaks Community. "We had several of the church's musicians perform for us ahead of the lighting."
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.