Grandson of Villager Makes Veteran’s Quilt

Brayden White was looking for a way to give back.
After watching his grandmother, Joanne White, sew quilts for veterans, he knew what he wanted to do.
Joanne creates quilts for veterans with the Manatee Quilters, a chapter of the Quilting Guild of The Villages.
With her guidance, the fourth-grader from Chillicothe, Ohio, spent about eight weeks working on a quilt to give to a veteran at Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care in The Villages. Brayden picked the fabric, measured and cut the pieces and sewed it together.
When the quilt was finished, Brayden gave it to his grandmother who gave it to a volunteer at the facility to prepare it to be donated.
