Explore Classes at the Learn and Grow Expo

The Enrichment Academy’s spring and summer semester is almost in view, and
residents can get a little preview of what classes will be available.
The course catalog will go online and be available at any At Your Service recreation location beginning Wednesday. Two days later, people can head to the Learn and Grow Expo, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24 at Rohan Recreation, to gather more information. Admission is free and open to the public.
More than 50 instructors will be on hand to answer any questions prospective students may have about the courses.
