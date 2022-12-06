Villagers for Veterans to hold annual Christmas party

When Marie Bogdonoff visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center during its Christmas party in 2014, she was so inspired she decided to create the nonprofit group Villagers for Veterans.
Since then, Villagers for Veterans has returned to the party each year, minus the last three years because of COVID-19.
This year, the organization is finally heading back to Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, for its annual Christmas Party.
“A lot of these families are on a limited income, and this is their only opportunity to have some kind of celebration with their kids,” said Bogdonoff, founder and president of Villagers for Veterans. “Also (there’s a) camaraderie with a lot of them who were injured and recovered together — they get to see each other and it is just a great way to give them a piece of a fun holiday.”
