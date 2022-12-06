Raiders Win Thriller In Division 3 Title Game

softball’s Division 3 postseason championship.
The Steelers, trailing 9-8 in the bottom of the seventh, got runners on first and second with two out to bring Jeff Miller to the plate. Miller already had delivered a two-run single earlier in the game and had his sights set at another.
The Steelers, in fact, had been the division’s best offense, scoring 54 more runs than their nearest rivals. The Raiders, on the other hand, had one of the league’s best defenses at only eight runs per game.
Defense won.
Miller hit a sharp liner toward second base, initially looking as if it had enough air to get to the outfield and at least tie the game. But Raiders second baseman Ben Hoey leaped high and caught the ball to close out a 9-8 championship victory.
“I always think I have a chance,” said Hoey, of the Village of Pinellas. “I’ve been doing this a long time, and I still play like a kid. I want the ball hit to me.”
