Laughter — A Go-To cure for Holiday Blues

If the holidays have you stressed out, get tickets for one of the comedy shows coming to The Villages and spend an evening laughing your stress away. “In general, comedy shows are important,” said Keith Hinson, director of marketing and programming at Victory Productions. “Laughter is such a powerful medicine. There is nothing a good bout of laughter can’t cure, whether that’s during the holidays, after the holidays or all year-round.” Victory Productions will present Steve Solomon’s one-man show, “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m Home for the Holidays,” at 4 and 7 p.m. today at Savannah Center. Solomon shares stories of a holiday dinner with his family, introducing audiences to several wacky family members.
“We all have interesting characters in our lives,” Hinson said. “(Solomon) is able to shine a light on those characters without being mean-spirited. But it’s a caricature of our families.”
Hinson said the show will resonate with audiences because the family dynamics are hilarious and everyone can relate to the characters.
“My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m Home for the Holidays” is a continuation of Solomon’s shows “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy!” and “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m Still in Therapy!”
Hinson said Victory Productions brought both shows to The Villages twice, and every show sold out.
“Audiences just love him,” he said. “If you haven’t seen Steve Solomon yet, you have to come out to this version. I think it’s the funniest one.”
Victory Productions also is bringing well-known standup comedian Robert Klein to Savannah Center at 4 and 7 p.m. Jan. 5.
Klein is best known for his comedy specials, “A Child of the ’50s,” “Mind Over Matter,” “New Teeth” and “Let’s Not Make Love,” as well as many appearances on television shows and movies.
“From movies to TV to HBO specials, he was ubiquitous in the ’80s and ’90s,” Hinson said. “He’s a legend, along with other iconic comedians in the ’80s. He is a master craftsman of comedy.”
Hinson said he hopes Villagers take advantage of the chance to see one of the best comedians in history, right in their back yard.
“We’ve been lucky to bring legends of the comedy scene to The Villages,” Hinson said. “They continue to sell out and come with fresh material. It’s very exciting to bring (Klein) for the first time.”
Just a few days after Klein, David Feherty will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
Feherty is a professional golfer turned golf analyst and broadcaster and is known for injecting humor into the golf community.
Elizabeth Constant, booking coordinator at The Sharon, said with such a big golf presence in the community, The Sharon will see a few more golfers in the audience for Feherty’s show.
Constant said Feherty is offering a pre-show VIP experience priced at $189, which includes a signed book, a meet and greet and a seat in the first 15 rows.
“Comedy is an easy, nice fun night out,” Constant said. “It’s all laughter, and most audiences enjoy the content.”
She said audiences also will enjoy a performance by Vicki Lawrence at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at The Sharon, titled “Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show.”
Lawrence is best known as “Mama,” a character she originated on “The Carol Burnett Show” and who then got her own TV show, “Mama’s Family.” She also performed on stage in “Carousel,” “Hello Dolly,” “Annie Get Your Gun” and many others.
Constant said anyone interested should get their tickets now, because shows like these are likely to sell out.
“Comedy produces lots of laughs in the audience,” Constant said. “Comedy acts are very popular at The Sharon.”
Tickets for all of these shows can be found at thevillages
entertainment.com or any Villages Box Office location.
Staff writer Leah Shewmaker can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or leah.shewmaker@thevillagesmedia.com.
