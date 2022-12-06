Bowler Basks in Perfect 300s on Back-to-Back Days

Bowling a 300 game is great any time. Reaching 50 for your career is even better.
Rolling another perfect game the very next night? At a different bowling center? That puts Rick Pittman in a different category.
In September, the Summerfield resident rolled all strikes as a part of Wednesday Night Scratch Trios at Fiesta Bowl. One night later, he went to Spanish Springs Lanes and posted another 300 in league play.
“It was exciting to do back-to-back at two different bowling centers,” said Pittman, inducted earlier this year into The Villages Bowling Hall of Fame. “I have 300 games back-to-back but the same night, but this is different because (it was) back-to-back nights. Also, it was the last 300 games under the previous owners, which made it more special to me.”
