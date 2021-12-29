Driving down Spring Lake Road in Fruitland Park, a large green sign becomes noticeable as one drives toward Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
The top of the sign reads "Holy Trinity Episcopal Church" and a brief rundown of the church's history. The last sentence reads "In 1975, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places."
"There's something unique about this church that I love," said Deb Yee, of the Village of Dunedin, media coordinator for Holy Trinity Episcopal. "It's a quaint country church tucked away in a growing area."
Holy Trinity Episcopal was founded in 1886, back when Fruitland Park was called Gardenia. Its original members were British settlers who came to Central Florida to seek their fortunes. The actual church, which still stands today, held its first service on Dec. 2, 1888, on land that a freed slave named Sam Tanner sold to Holy Trinity Episcopal.
"The church was constructed in a style known as 'Florida' or 'carpenter' gothic, which is a modification of an English style adapted to the materials and conditions of the time," said Patsy Tyler, a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal for more than 40 years and a church historian. "Several relics inside the sanctuary have been used from the very beginning, including the altar cross and eucharistic candles."
The church also is known for its lychgate, which serves as a resting place for the casket and pallbearer before the priest meets and accompanies the funeral procession into the church or burial site. Lychgates are common in European churchyards, but rare in the U.S.
"We also have a missal stand, which holds the altar book, that was given to the church in 1897 by members and friends of the church in commemoration of the Diamond Jubilee, or 60th anniversary, of the reign of Britain's Queen Victoria," said Randy Siver, junior warden of the church. "Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Diamond Jubilee in 2012, and the missal stand is still going strong."
Keeping a vintage sanctuary up to date requires a lot of time and money, but the church is doing what it can to keep the building looking good.
"We've already restored 16 windows, and we're working to restore more," Siver noted.
"Physically and spiritually, the church is probably in its best shape in my time here," Tyler added.
The church is quite active in the community, helping to plant both St. George Episcopal in The Villages and Corpus Christi Episcopal in Okahumpka. And in 1996, the church got into the education business.
"Leesburg Christian Academy shut its doors in 1996, and we re-opened the school that fall on church grounds as Spring Lake Christian Academy," said Ivan Ford, a church member and author of the 2003 book, "Coming Home: The History of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church". "The first year didn't work out, and there were many changes made. In 1997, Spring Lake Christian became an Episcopal school and was re-named Holy Trinity Episcopal School."
Today, Holy Trinity Episcopal School supports students in grades 6-12 with learning differences such as dyslexia, ADHD and the autism spectrum. Currently, 47 students are enrolled at the school.
"A student with dyslexia may have a different way to learn compared to a child with ADHD," said Justin McCallister, who serves as head of the school. "Our teachers and tutors do what they can to help the students reach their maximum potential."
And as the church's core ministry, the school helps the church's congregation.
"Our students are transformed by the school, and our parishioners are transformed by what they see from the students," said the Rev. Samuel Nsengiyumva, rector of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. "They are amazed by the gifts and talents of these children, and it breaks down stereotypes of people with learning disabilities."
Nsengiyumva became Holy Trinity Episcopal's rector this past February. He said the church hopes to do more with the school, but that help is needed.
"The need is great for a school like this, and we would love to double the enrollment," he said. "But this requires more financial partners, help from foundations and corporations, and getting more people involved."
More than 200 full-time parishioners frequent Holy Trinity Episcopal, with about 70% of them calling The Villages home. No matter who in the church family you ask, all agree that there is something unique about Holy Trinity Episcopal that makes it special.
"Many of us grew up with the old country church tucked away in the community," said Dan Curtis, senior warden of the church. "Holy Trinity Episcopal feels like the church of old, right down to its location, hidden away from the hustle and bustle of The Villages and neighboring communities. It's a church where everyone knows one another, parishioners become friends, and friends become family."
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church is at 2201 Spring Lake Road in Fruitland Park, about a mile off U.S. Highway 27/441. For more information, visit holytrinityfp.com.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119 ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
