Right Now
68°
Sunny
- Humidity: 39%
- Cloud Coverage: 0%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:32:51 AM
- Sunset: 06:51:30 PM
Today
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Plentiful sunshine. High near 80F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
- Entertainment set for Sawgrass Grove debut
- Gov. DeSantis returning to Villages for campaign event Sunday
- CDD 7 board mulls another showdown that could cost residents
- The Villages has a most scenic way to walk
- Rep. Demings Visits The Villages ahead of Midterm Elections
- Gov. DeSantis Rallies Crowd in Brownwood
- Brownwood Paddock Square turns 10
- VHS students turn closet clutter into cash for programs
- Churches step up after Ian
- New era of ambulance service begins for VPSD
Oct 21Lake Sumter Landing Market Square
Oct 21Spanish Springs Town Square
Oct 22Brownwood Paddock Square
Oct 22Brownwood Paddock Square
Oct 22Lake Sumter Landing Market Square
Oct 22Spanish Springs Town Square
