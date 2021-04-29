Seeing the first “Star Wars” movie when it was released in 1977 was an exciting moment for Jim Lytle.
“It was outstanding,” the Village of Belle Aire resident said. “All the special effects and everything they did.”
He took his wife and sons to see the movie and has seen the other “Star Wars” sequels and prequels that have been released since.
Hollywood has turned to remakes, sequels or reboots of titles from decades earlier such as “Ghostbusters” and “Planet of the Apes” and the “Star Wars” films, and the power nostalgia has had an effect on this trend.
A Blast from the Past
A person’s pop-culture preferences tend to imprint during their late teens and early 20s, said Benjamin Ho, an associate professor of behavioral economics at Vassar College, who researched nostalgia as a market in the entertainment industry.
This is because people tend to have fond memories for that time in their lives, and certain music and movies from that time reminds people of it, Ho said.
“However, our spending power tends to be highest in our 40s and 50s, so Hollywood tends to cater to where the money is by producing content that reminds them of their teenage years,” Ho said. “Twenty to 30 years ago seems to be the sweet spot in pop culture. If you look at the top-grossing movies each year, most are remakes or sequels and a disproportionate number come from properties that are two to three decades old.”
Rebooting Shows and Movies
“Ghostbusters” was first released in 1984 with a sequel released in 1989. In 2016 there was a reboot with an all-female cast. Another film in the franchise, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” is set to be released this year.
The original “Planet of the Apes” film was released in 1968 with four sequels following in the 1970s. There was a remake of the film in 2001, which was directed by Tim Burton and in 2011, a reboot film series.
Famous superheroes such as Batman and Superman have gotten new films based on their stories seemingly every few years. A new Batman movie is set to be released next year.
Nostalgia has the same effect on television. There have been reboots or remakes of famous shows from decades past such as “Dynasty,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Dallas,” and “Star Trek: Discovery.”
“Almost every popular TV and movie franchise these days is a call back to something earlier,” Ho said.
Following the Money
The first “Star Wars” movie was released in 1977 and there were sequels released in 1980 and 1983.
“Hollywood goes where the money is, and even though spending tends to decline after retirement, the baby boomers still represent substantial buying power,” Ho said.
Lytle is an example of this.
He has a collection of items all dealing with “Star Wars” in his home in The Villages from paintings to models of the Death Star and X-wing Starfighters to lightsabers and more.
Hollywood has capitalized on this nostalgic love of the “Star Wars” movies by making more than the original trilogy from the ‘70s and ‘80s. The prequels came out in 1999, 2002 and 2005 and then a new set of “Star Wars” sequels — taking place after the original — were released in 2015, 2017 and 2019 to appeal to older generations and introduce the films and characters to a new generation.
Nostalgia Bringing Comfort
The “Star Wars” franchise also has now moved to television with new shows such as “The Mandalorian” on Disney Plus, with new titles soon to be released.
“Successive eras of nostalgia have created entertainment with cross-generational appeal,” Ho said. “‘Star Wars,” which was released in 1977, had a second wave 22 years later when the Phantom Menace came out in 1999, and is having a renewed wave of interest today, another 22 years later.”
Ho has also seen nostalgic entertainment become more common during times
of uncertainty.
