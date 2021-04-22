When Stephen Speaks first came to The Villages to interview for a job in 2019, he and his family took the opportunity to walk around Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. He liked what he saw and heard.
“There were people from all over the country gathering in this one square,” he said. “And with the unique architecture at the square, I felt like I was transported to a college town.”
Speaks served as a campus pastor for nearly
20 years at Clemson University in South Carolina, so he definitely understands the “college town” feel. The job he was interviewing for came from Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church in Lecanto, where he now serves as lead pastor for a planned Villages campus.
Speaks knew about Seven Rivers Presbyterian before moving to Central Florida, having listened to online sermons from the Rev. Ray Cortese, who has served as the church’s head pastor since its founding nearly 40 years ago. When Speaks learned that Seven Rivers Presbyterian was looking for a pastor to plant a church in The Villages area, he was quick to reach out.
The original Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church was founded in 1983, and is located on State Route 44 in Lecanto, about an hour west of The Villages. Since then, it has grown to include a school and a disaster response team.
The church also has welcomed congregants from all parts of Central Florida.
“On any given Sunday, you will see congregants from as far as The Villages, Ocala and Bradenton attending worship,” Speaks said.
If all goes well, Speaks said, the plan is for the Seven Rivers Presbyterian Villages campus to begin monthly worship this fall. He currently is looking to find a house of worship or other site interested in sharing its space with Seven Rivers Presbyterian.
To learn more about Seven Rivers Presbyterian’s Villages campus, visit sevenrivers.org/villages.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
