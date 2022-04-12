Two teachers at The Villages High School are turning the gears on innovative robotic education. Rick Drass, advanced placement computer science and programming teacher, works with five seniors to make robots at a competitive level. The other is Liz Nisbet, Engineering Academy and dual enrollment physics teacher. VHS offers the Engineering Academy as one of 12 career-focused course options for upperclassmen. Engineering students spend some time focused on robots — from what makes them tick to how to build and program them for specific tasks. Nisbet devotes a unit in her senior class on remote control robotic engineering.
"They are presented with various challenges and are tasked with designing a robot to meet the challenge, and also to create a program for the robot to run to complete the challenge,” she said.
Remote control robotic engineering is always one of the students' favorite units, Nisbet said.
"I want students to gain experience using the engineering design process to solve problems,” Nisbet said. "Each project they are introduced to is more difficult than the previous one, which builds their skills in terms of design and programming.”
In-class competitions, such as robot bowling or kickball, encourage students to work hard and use their creativity while also having fun. The activities also get students thinking about what they want to achieve after graduation.
Senior Harper Fuchs said the class prompted her desire to pursue electrical engineering and computer science after high school.
"Working with robotics was a lot of fun,” Harper said. "It was exciting to get to learn something new and unlike any of the classes I've taken in previous years. Working together to find solutions to problems offers a lot of creative freedom that I don't really get to experience in my other classes.”
Elsewhere at the school, Drass and the VHS robotics teams recently celebrated a triumph. The teams participated in the VEX Tipping Point Competition in January in Orlando, and advanced to the quarterfinals.
It was an amazing accomplishment for the group's first competition, Drass said.
"Our students competed against schools that had multiple teams and seemingly unlimited resources,” he said.
Drass said the benefits of robotics in the classroom are "significant and numerous.”
"These particular students have the opportunity to apply the programming knowledge and skills they have gained over the past several years into programming a fully functional mechanical robot, of their own design, to accomplish a practical outcome or goal,” he said. "When students see the practical application of what they learn, the material becomes far more impactful.”
Drass sees robotics as the technology of today, not just the far-flung future.
"The relevance of robotics is especially pertinent to the lives of our students who will be the future engineers who develop these new technologies and devices,” he said.
And, he said, robotics is just plain fun.
"When you can add an element of fun to learning, the learning becomes less of a chore and more of a pleasure,” Drass said.
Additional reporting provided by Alexandria Mansfield.
