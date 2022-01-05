When Stephanie Fernung gets in her vehicle on Thursday mornings, she smiles at the thought of change.
As president of the Rotary Club, she is excited about the club meeting in a new location.
“We have been in the same place for about 25 years,” the Oxford resident said. “With many of our members relocating to the central or southern part of The Villages, we made the decision to find a location more central. We are hoping with this move, we can also grow our membership.”
The Rotary Club of The Villages is not the only group looking to expand. Recently, the group moved to Captiva Recreation Center after being at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex for 25 years. As The Villages continues to grow, many service and charitable clubs, including The Lions Club and Abundance of Love, a charitable crafting group, look to expand their reach in both projects and membership.
