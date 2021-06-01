On Tuesday, The Villages High School celebrated students in a scholarship ceremony that awarded the most money ever given to a graduating class at VHS. The amount of money in scholarships totaled $355,422, raised from both local clubs and the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation, the nonprofit that raises funds for graduating seniors. Since 2005, the foundation has awarded $1,404,090 in scholarships to 790 seniors. This year, 83 seniors will receive $159,025. The graduating class of 2021 is getting about $15,000 more than last year in community and school aid.
Those who won financial awards were met with tears, thunderous applause and a standing ovation as their names were called from the podium on stage at Savannah Center.
Unlike previous ceremonies, all attendees and their parents were instructed to stay in their seats through the duration of the ceremony instead of going up to receive their scholarships. The scholarship ceremony was livestreamed.
A Thankful Student
Johanna Estrella was among the recipients, including a laptop from The Villages.net and the Villages Technology Solutions Group Laptop scholarships and the equivalent of 12 credit hours paid for by Lake-Sumter State College. The total amount of scholarship money awarded to her was $7,500.
“I’m just really excited and really thankful because it really helps me for my education and my future,” said Johanna.
Johanna plans to attend the University of Central Florida through the direct connect program after she completed her associate degree at Lake-Sumter State College with a career goal of becoming a pediatrician.
Giving Back to the Community
Derrick Ayala is starting as a bank teller who plans to return to Citizens First Bank as a financial professional once he completes his college education as a way to pay back his community.
“It’s absolutely overwhelming,” Derrick said. “It’s hard to put it into words, just how great it feels to know you can fund your post-secondary education, and with these people who are supporting you and funding it, really believe in you and know you’re going to do great things for this community.”
Derrick plans to go to the University of Central Florida to major in finance.
“This has been just the greatest education experience I could’ve asked for,” said Derrick, reflecting on his time at VCS.
In total Derrick received $4,500 in scholarships and Take Stock in Children would give him a scholarship that would pay for 60 credit hours of his college education.
The Numbers
Of the total amount given, clubs and organizations of The Villages raised $182,422. The Buffalo Scholarship Foundation this year handed out $173,000.
The scholarships ranged in use, from being set aside to purchase laptops to paying for a semester’s worth of classes at Lake-Sumter State College. Financial scholarships ranged from $250 to the BSF’s Anonymous 4 Year Scholarship of a renewable $10,000 per year, which Sarah Whittle won.
Others were significant awards of character, such as the American Legion and Daughters of the American Revolution, which both handed out medal and pins to complement their honorees’ character.
Students and parents were proud of the accomplishments celebrated and rewarded throughout the night.
