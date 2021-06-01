Because of COVID-19, Florida’s high school seniors have missed out on many traditional milestones — and their parents, grandparents and other family members are facing those restrictions and lost time as well.
Last year, graduation parties were held in driveways, on sidewalks, from cars and, of course, virtually. In the early phases of the pandemic, most ceremonies were canceled entirely, and while this isn’t the case for schools in Florida in 2021, restrictions in place may still prevent extended family members or those who live far away from attending ceremonies and gatherings.
But this doesn’t mean seniors have to go without at least some of the pomp and circumstance they deserve for graduating. Here are some options for celebrating the seniors in your life when you can’t celebrate with them in the traditional sense.
Send something
The Villages High School senior Joey Ireland said a card the day of is a nice way for family members to remind their loved ones that graduation is in their thoughts. Ireland, 18, said it would be nice “for sentiment’s sake.” Fellow VHS senior Carson Holt said gifts cards “are perfect send to a high school senior,” especially for fast food or gas. “Since most seniors are able to drive, we are constantly stopping and getting fast food after school or with friends,” he said. “Having a gift card to pay with is nice because you don’t have to worry about your bank account balance (or) to carry around a ton of cash.”
Celebrate at a later date
It is to the joy of many that vaccination efforts have been taking off quickly around the country, including locally. The light at the end of the tunnel can be exciting; however, it is also well known that people won’t be leaving home without a mask again just yet. The idea of a belated celebration is one Ireland said would be wonderful for her and her family. Some are planning late-summer graduation parties, when it is more likely that most members of the family will be vaccinated, travel and activity options will open up more and gathering safely in larger groups becomes feasible again.
Gather Virtually
As it’s been the norm for more than a year, gathering virtually isn’t a ground-breaking way to celebrate for people missing big occasions, but it’s still valid. Birthdays, anniversaries and more have been celebrated through a screen since March 2020, and more graduation ceremonies viewed this way will likely surprise no one. Some ceremonies will be livestreamed for anyone to tune into, which can offer another way for families that are apart to share the experience. A family dinner that includes a device capable of streaming live video is one option for each family member to have the opportunity to be together for big events.
Share encouraging words
In addition to sending something physical, Holt said the most important thing relatives could send is “encouragement.” “Although it seems simple, I feel pretty intimidated and nervous about moving off to college, and on top of that, I’m making important decisions that will affect my future career,” he said. Calls from relatives, Holt said, can really help to cut down his stress and uplift his mood. Even a small text or a short phone call of encouragement can calm nerves and bring a confidence boost to graduates who are going through a lot of changes, and maybe even feeling a bit alone this year due to the restrictions keeping them from spending time with others physically.
Send Care packages
Whether a video package or a physical one, senior Madison Sprowles said she would be thrilled to receive some well wishes from her loved ones who can’t attend graduation. “I think it would be nice to have a well-wishing video sent to me,” she suggested. “Another idea would be maybe an essential college care package where they send me some essentials to help me start my freshman year, such as some encouraging words to read every so often, maybe a gas card, school supplies or something that will just remind me of them when I’m missing home.” Another popular way to do care packages this year includes using decorative boxes that, once emptied, can be used to store memories from college, such as tickets to events or photos taken around campus. This way the package can live on long after its items are used.
