Behind the Lens: Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

A water lily blooms at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly, looking for examples of Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages. Photojournalist Bill Mitchell captured this photo of a water lily blooming in 2019 at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Mitchell said he had been thinking of trying to get a water level photograph of something at Wiechens Preserve. On this particular day, he decided to take a GoPro out along with the dome that allows photographers to get at water level so they can see above and below the water line. He attached his monopod to the handle and had no problem reaching the water. As Mitchell tried various angles and locations that morning, he found this pretty white water lily.