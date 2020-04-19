Behind the Lens: Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly, looking for examples of Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages. Photojournalist Bill Mitchell captured this photo of a water lily blooming in 2019 at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Mitchell said he had been thinking of trying to get a water level photograph of something at Wiechens Preserve. On this particular day, he decided to take a GoPro out along with the dome that allows photographers to get at water level so they can see above and below the water line. He attached his monopod to the handle and had no problem reaching the water. As Mitchell tried various angles and locations that morning, he found this pretty white water lily.
Right Now
89°
Sunny
- Humidity: 50%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 11 mph
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:57:18 AM
- Sunset: 07:56:51 PM
Today
Sun and clouds mixed. High around 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High around 80F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Most Popular
Articles
- The Villages property values continue upward
- Testing ongoing here to track virus’ spread
- Officials: Remain diligent to help flatten the curve
- Citizens First secures $77M in stimulus loans
- Health Care Workers Face formidable Enemy
- Open Restaurants
- Executive golf moves to monthly, cashless trail fee system
- Residents sees two dreams fulfilled after moving to The Villages
- Florida, Sumter respond to unemployment crush
- On this Easter Sunday, church comes to you
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.