Behind the Lens

An adult male Eastern Blue bird feeds an insect to it's baby on the fence along the Hogeye Preserve Pathway on April 15, 2020.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly, looking for examples of Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages. Photojournalist George Horsford captured this image of an adult male Eastern bluebird, left, feeding an insect to its baby April 15 on the fence along Hogeye Preserve Pathway. Horsford arrived at the preserve early that morning to get a shot of a beautiful sunrise, but a cloud cover put an end to that thought. He was determined not to let those clouds dampen his day, so Horsford began looking for something else. He noticed the adult bluebird grabbing an insect and flying over to the fence. The bird made sure the insect was dead before feeding it to its baby. Horsford prepared his camera and watched as the adult bird continued to gather breakfast.

Locations