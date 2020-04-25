Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly, looking for examples of Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages. Photojournalist George Horsford captured this image of an adult male Eastern bluebird, left, feeding an insect to its baby April 15 on the fence along Hogeye Preserve Pathway. Horsford arrived at the preserve early that morning to get a shot of a beautiful sunrise, but a cloud cover put an end to that thought. He was determined not to let those clouds dampen his day, so Horsford began looking for something else. He noticed the adult bluebird grabbing an insect and flying over to the fence. The bird made sure the insect was dead before feeding it to its baby. Horsford prepared his camera and watched as the adult bird continued to gather breakfast.
Right Now
67°
Mostly Cloudy
- Humidity: 99%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:51:21 AM
- Sunset: 08:00:24 PM
Today
Sun and clouds mixed. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 86F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Most Popular
Articles
- Inside the CDDs
- Local, state leaders eye safe, strategic reopening
- Open Restaurants
- Farmers keep food on tables during outbreak
- First responders vigilant amid the virus outbreak
- Cat crazy Villagers comes to the rescue of cat owner
- The Villages property values continue upward
- Open Businesses
- Officials: Remain diligent to help flatten the curve
- Assisted living facilities focus on resident safety
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.