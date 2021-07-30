The Villages’ two state legislators recently took top marks for their work during the legislative session.

Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, and Rep. Brett Hage, R-The Villages, both received an A+ in the Americans for Prosperity-Florida 2021 Legislative Scorecard.

“My goals were achieved and my grade reflects it,” Hage said. “I go to Tallahassee to drive and support common sense, conservative, pro-business and pro-law enforcement legislation in which all Floridians may prosper. We were successful.”

