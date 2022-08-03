Debbie Moffitt started her career with the Sumter County School District as a fourth-grade teacher at Webster Elementary School in 1989. Over her 33 years with the district, she held multiple positions, eventually rising to assistant superintendent of schools for the county. Throughout her time in education, Moffitt has seen the rise and fall of many state standards. Since the inception of assessment programs in Florida schools, multiple versions have existed to gauge student’s academic strengths and weaknesses. They include the Florida Comprehensive Assessment Test, FCAT 2.0, Florida Standards Assessments and Florida’s Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking Standards, which will be implemented in all grades this fall.
Moffitt and other educators across the state have been helping make these changes a reality for years.
She remembers what it was like as a teacher to administer the FCAT.
“Giving the FCAT wasn’t where the nerves kicked in,” Moffitt said. “It was being sure I covered the material in the right format that would allow for the students to show mastery of the standards.”
She said there is one crucial piece to making sure educators are ready to implement big changes.
“The difficulties with changes to either the standards or assessments is time — time to train and prepare for the implementation of a new system,” Moffitt said. “The time to provide the appropriate professional development for teachers and administrators and to map out the standards and align the resources that support the new system.”
Richard Shirley has served as Sumter County superintendent since 1996 and also has seen his fair share of new assessment rollouts, including FCAT in 1998.
“In 1998, and still today, there was a lot of pressure to perform,” Shirley said. “And back then it was a very new vision of accountability. We have to keep getting better with the variables we do control like using high-impact instructional strategies, providing engaging lessons, modern technology tools, strong instructional materials and curriculum maps, quality facilities and well-trained, dedicated teachers and leaders.”
Sumter County has many newer teachers ready to work hard and engage students, including Jesse Rogers, a second-year algebra teacher at Wildwood Middle High School.
Rogers is ready to meet the next challenge with the new state standards and testing. He said he is expecting more training when school is back in session.
“There have been announcements and preparations for the changes,” Rogers said. “We have had some introduction and training that was implemented at the end of last school year.”
And Moffitt said the training will continue.
“Schools have designated academic coaches and interventionists to support teachers and students in becoming proficient at their grade level and to accelerate to reach their full potential,” Moffitt said. “Professional development opportunities have been and will be provided throughout the year for staff to assist them in delivering the state standards that will ensure that our students are prepared for the global world that they will enter into.”
Overall, Rogers said, he isn’t very worried about the rollout of BEST Standards.
“All changes are a challenge, but the new standards reinforce a procedural approach that conveys structure,” he said. “Students and young people need structure in their lives. Whether that be family, friends, career, religion and education. Although the change will be difficult at times, I know my students and I will give it our very best.”
Jasmyn Harrison, a second-grade English language arts and social studies teacher at Wildwood Elementary School, said she is modifying how she teaches to be sure she’s attuned to the new standards.
When it comes to testing students based on BEST standards, Harrison understands it’s a necessary part of her role as an educator.
“We test them on comprehension, we test them on vocabulary skills, we test them on knowledge,” she said. “We have to know where these kids are when they come in and when they leave.”
Reanna Rodriguez, who teaches fifth-grade English language arts at Wildwood Elementary School, expects some bumps along the way while the standards are being rolled out.
“Because this is the first year we’ll be implementing this, I think it might be a little rocky, a little difficult to navigate through,” Rodriguez said. “But in the long run, I think it’s going to be extremely beneficial.”
Unlike testing required with previous state standards, No. 2 pencils and paper are a thing of the past with new progress-monitoring testing, called Florida’s Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST), which will be administered online.
Rodriguez said going digital should be beneficial.
“By the time they get to the third progress monitoring assessment (of the year), they should know how to work the computer program and know the ins and outs,” Rodriguez said. “Hopefully it will be less stressful.”
Harrison also sees how digital testing could be beneficial and is preparing to integrate technology into the way she interacts with students during the year.
“If you think about it, they’re already using technology like phones,” Harrison said. “They’re into TikToks, Instagram, Snapchat. Why not incorporate it into your everyday teaching?”
